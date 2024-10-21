McComb’s Coach Travel expands fleet with £500,000 investment

Announcing the fleet investment at McComb’s Coach Travel is the firm's owner Caroline McComb with Graeme Spratt, senior business banking manager at Danske Bank

One of the north’s longest-established independent coach hire and tour bus operators, McComb’s Coach Travel, has invested £500,000 to expand its fleet, adding two new coaches, due to soaring demand from customers. This investment was supported by Danske Bank.

Established in the early 1990s with just a single coach, McComb’s began operations running small group tours of Belfast for the limited number of tourists the city welcomed at the time.

Over the years, as demand has grown, McComb’s has expanded its offer to include daily tours outside of the city, and now carries around 50,000 people a year on scheduled day tours.

It is also best known for being the official transport provider to the Irish Football Association since 2005, and has transported Chelsea FC, the cast and crew of the Strictly Come Dancing Tour, as well the World Premier Tour of Les Miserables Arena Spectacular and more over the years.

McComb’s used the Danske Bank-supported investment to purchase two new stylish and modern coaches.

The firm’s owner Caroline McComb said: “We are seeing more international tourists coming to Belfast than ever before and by continually investing in our services to make sure we have a world-class, efficient and environmentally friendly offering, we are giving ourselves the best chance of business growth.

“Without Danske Bank, our business would not have survived the pandemic, and we are very grateful for their support.

“We continue to work with Danske in the financing of all our vehicles which allows us to keep our fleet modern, reliable and of the standard our clients expect.”

Graeme Spratt, senior business banking manager at Danske Bank, said: “McComb’s is a great example of a Northern Irish business that has developed and grown over the years by carefully watching and adapting its offerings to suit the trends of tourism, as well as diversifying into team and business transportation.

“We are delighted to support the financing of two new coaches, meaning they can facilitate even more high-quality tours for our visitors to Northern Ireland.”