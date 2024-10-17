Video: First look inside Apple’s new Belfast store, its first on the island of Ireland since 2008

Apple is set to open its first new store on the island of Ireland since 2008.

The tech giant’s new build unit at Belfast’s Cornmarket will open to the public at 9am on Friday morning as the retailer ends its 16-year relationship with the Victoria Square shopping complex.

While Apple has a network of 40 retail outlets across the UK, the Belfast store is its only official store on the island of Ireland.

Apple becomes the latest new tenant of ‘The Keep’, the new retail complex developed by Alterity Investments on the former BHS site, which spans the block between Belfast’s Castle Lane and Cornmarket.

H&M and footwear specialist Deichman are the among the major retailers to take on street level units at the new development.

Apple's new store at Belfast's Cornmarket, which opens to the general public on Friday. PICTURE: MAL McCANN

Apple, which employs 90 staff within its Belfast retail operation, said the new store will run on 100% renewable energy, with the fit-out featuring more sustainable materials.

New additions include a dedicated ‘Apple Pickup’ area, which the company said will make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store.

Apple said it will also plan more community events in the new Cornmarket location.

The first members of the public to experience the new store are pupils from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School in Belfast, who took part in a special coding session on Thursday morning.

Apple said the ‘Learn to Code with Swift Playgrounds’ is in recognition of Europe code week, which aims to bring coding and digital literacy to everybody in a fun and engaging way.

Belfast's new Apple Store in Cornmarket. PICTURE: MAL MCANN

The new Belfast store also features an area dedicated to Apple’s first spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro, where customers can experience a one-on-one demo and a double counter ‘Genius Bar’ counter to help with any tech support.

Commenting on the new store, Wendy Beckman, Apple’s head of retail for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new store in Belfast, after serving customers in the city since 2008.

“Our new home will be a place for all of the community and serve as a destination to explore and buy Apple’s incredible product line-up, experience unparalleled service and support, and learn how to get the most out of Apple’s devices.”

Apple's new store at Belfast's Cornmarket, which opens to the general public on Friday. PICTURES: MAL McCANN (Mal McCann)

Belfast's new Apple Store in Cornmarket. PICTURE: MAL MCANN