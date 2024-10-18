Development site for proposed Co Antrim retirement village put up for sale with £7.5m asking price

Image showing how the former Courtaulds site could look if the current residential planning approval progresses to development.

The site of a proposed retirement village in Carrickfergus has gone on the market for £7.5 million.

The 50-acre development area takes a large section of the former Courtaulds textiles factory site in the Co Antrim town.

Belfast-based property group Kilmona secured planning approval in 2019 for a £45m retirement village proposal.

The scaled down plans now involve the construction of a private residential assisted living and retirement housing scheme comprising a mix of 234 houses, tennis courts, bowling green with associated parking and green link.

The site now on the market for £7.5m includes planning permission for 222 units, with just 36 properties not subject to the planning condition that they be occupied by the over-55s.

The decision by Kilmona to sell the site comes after the company, headed by well-known developer Patrick Kearney, sold the Loughshore Hotel earlier this year.

The Carrickfergus hotel, which had been part of Kilmona’s Loughview Leisure subsidiary company, had been closed to the public in recent years and subject of a long-term UK Home Office contract to house asylum seekers.

The building has been acquired by Healthcare Ireland for a new £20m nursing home scheme.

A large section of the former Courtaulds site has also been developed for new retail and business units in Carrickfergus.

M&S opened a new store in 2019, while Lidl is planning to build a new replacement supermarket next door. Home Bargains also has planning approval for a new store at the site.