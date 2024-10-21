Belfast International Airport actively engaging with airlines around reopening a transatlantic route, says CEO

A Norwegian 737MAX aircraft parked at Belfast International Airport during its 15 month spell operating transatlantic flights to Boston, and (inset) the airport’s CEO, Dan Owens.

Belfast International Airport in active talks with a number of airlines around the potential reopening of regular transatlantic flights, its new boss has said.

Dan Owens, who was appointed chief executive in March 2024, said the Vinci-owned terminal is also engaging with the Department for the Economy around potential financial support.

The last regular direct flights between Belfast International Airport and the US ceased in 2018.

Mr Owens said while the airport is keen to continue to grow the capacity and the frequency across a number of routes, he stressed the key target is North America.

“We’re actively engaging with airlines around what we can do to increase connectivity with North America,” he said.

“We’ve been working with the Department for the Economy around understanding what support is available to try and get a route like that off the ground.

“We feel there is strong demand in that market and particularly with the challenges down in Dublin, we can serve that demand and create an all-island connectivity.”

Stormont has kept the door opened for the potential return of a regular transatlantic route by maintaining a zero rate of air passenger duty (APD) on long haul flights, at a cost of £11 million to the block grant since 2018.

The current rate of APD for long haul flights between the UK and United States is £194, but that is due to rise to £216 from April 2025.

Direct flights between Belfast International and Newark Liberty International Airport first began in 2005, operated by Continental Airlines.

United took over the operation in 2012 after a merger with Continental.

The service ended in January 2017 after a £9m deal agreed by the Executive and the airline fell through because the financial package breached EU state aid rules.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air launched direct flights to Boston in July 2017, but pulled the service in October 2018 citing a lack of customer demand.

“It’s something we’re working very hard on to try and move forward,” said Dan Owens.

“And we’re working with the department around the policies and what supports are available to do that.

“We’re talking directly with the airlines and via our group as well. As part of the Vinci Group, we have over 70 airports globally, so we’re well connected across the whole aviation market.

“There are always challenges in terms of getting a new route off the ground,” he added. “Some financial support would definitely help with that element.”

Meanwhile, asked about the airport’s owner Vinci taking a £38m dividend out of the business in 2023, Mr Owens said: “Dividends are a normal corporate activity. We’re investing over £100m in improving our passenger facilities, including our terminal facilities and investing back into the airport.”