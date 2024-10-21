The five stunning homes vying for Northern Ireland’s House of the Year 2024 title

The stunning view from The Art House, one of five finalists in BBC NI's House Of The Year PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

A country farmhouse, an 1850s villa, a former gentleman’s residence, a contemporary new-build and an east Belfast rental property are the five special homes hoping to be crowned Northern Ireland’s House of the Year.

The judges - architect Jane Larmour, interior designer James Fairley and Patricia McGinnis, who runs an interiors boutique - have whittled 15 unique shortlisted homes down to five in the BBC NI property series.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen leads the search to find Northern Ireland’s House Of The Year 2024 PICTURE: KELVIN BOYES (Kelvin Boyes)

Design expert and television personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who says “what really matters is how much heart and soul our owners have poured into making their house a home”, presents next week’s grand final, filmed at Belfast’s Custom House Square.

Read more: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on why the Irish are more ballsy when it comes to home style

Melmore House

Melmore House, Holywood, Co Down was the first home to take a place in the House Of The Year Final PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

This detached period property was originally built in 1855 and previously belonged to former RUC chief constable Sir Graham Shillington, but is now home to Fiona, Jonathan and their three children.

Located in Holywood, Co Down with views overlooking Belfast Lough, this modern family home was described by Llewelyn-Bowen as “Belfast’s answer to Bridgerton”.

Blending traditional features with a contemporary aesthetic, the house reflects the family’s personality and style, and is reminiscent in places of a Parisian apartment with its rich detail and flair.

Scott’s Farmhouse

Scott's farmhouse, situated in the Clogher Valley in rural Tyrone, is a quirky treasure trove of antiques and art PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

This traditional country farmhouse, situated in the Clogher Valley in rural Tyrone, is a quirky treasure trove of antiques and art.

Built in 1923, this family farmhouse is now occupied by Scott, whose great uncle was the first family member to live there.

In renovating, Scott’s aim was to create a romantic, relaxed and peaceful home in the secluded rural countryside.

He felt it was important to respect the original features, such as the exposed timber flooring, while ensuring that each room has its own unique look and character, filling it with memorabilia from his trips around the world.

This was reflected in judge James Fairley’s comments: “It takes me on a journey. You go from quaint English cottage through to Venetian palazzo, to grand Irish country estate.”

Hampton House

Hampton House in east Belfast has links to CS Lewis PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

Hampton House was designed in 1862 by Thomas Jackson, the most prolific architect in Belfast at the time. It was once owned by CS Lewis’s aunt and uncle and is believed to have been used as a holiday home by the acclaimed writer.

One of the last remaining mansion houses in east Belfast, this neo-classic property has been brought back to life by owners Katie and Johnny and their four children.

The Grade II listed building lay derelict for many years before the family purchased the property. A sympathetic restoration has preserved period features while blending old and new to create a modern family home.

“I’m being treated to a colour drench in shades of lovely liquorice making it chic, elegant and almost like a little black dress,” is how Llewelyn-Bowen described the home.

Art House

Within its distinctive silhouette of black metallic cladding, the interior of The Art House in east Belfast is layered with paintings and sculptures PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

This detached new-build property is situated high up in the hills overlooking Belfast, and is a home and contemporary art gallery in one.

Heather, who owns the property, drove past the site one day and instantly knew this was the place to build her dream ‘forever home’.

What really matters is how much heart and soul our owners have poured into making their house a home — Laurence Llewlyn-Bowen

The process was a labour of love, taking 10 years and three different architects to complete. The result is a modern structure that looks like a black barn from outside, while the interior features high ceilings and polished concrete floors reminiscent of a museum. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views over Belfast.

“As I hoped, inside the chic black wrapper, it’s an explosion of colour and art,” enthused Llewelyn-Bowen upon entering the property.

Bijoux in Belfast

The backyard of the Bijoux in Belfast - one of the finalist for the Northern Ireland House of the Year PICTURE: BBC/ELYSE KENNEDY

The last finalist is a rental property in the heart of east Belfast. Home to Donna and Alan for the past 10 years, their understanding landlord has given them free rein to add their own unique decorative and decadent style to the interiors.

Donna started with an industrial palette, then softened the aesthetic with cushions, pictures, and cosy, authentic textures. The décor now features a mix of vintage pieces and more modern items.

Described by Llewelyn-Bowen as “a page-turner of colour drenched soft modernist neo-romanticism” every inch of the house has been painted. The backyard even has its own Belfast Bali beach hut.

Presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pictured with the judges and finalists in Northern Ireland's House of The Year 2024 PICTURE: KELVIN BOYES (Kelvin Boyes)

The House of the Year final airs on Monday October 28 at 8pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. Also available on BBC iPlayer