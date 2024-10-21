The best coastal walks to take this autumn and winter

As we approach the end of the year, it signifies a perfect time to wrap up warm and get some fresh sea air.

Spending time near the coast has an abundance of well-documented health benefits, including making people feel happier and more relaxed – which is just what we need as we enter the colder months.

So, get your walking boots out from the bottom of the cupboard as the following picturesque coastal walks are sure to inspire you to get outdoors…

The Durdle Door to White Nothe Walk, Dorset, England

Path with breathtaking views of Durdle Door Beach (Alamy Stock Photo)

This circular coastal route offers breathtaking views of one of the UK’s most photographed coastal landmarks, Durdle Door in Dorset – an iconic natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth.

The moderate challenging walk takes around three hours and commences at the Durdle Door Car Park, and takes ramblers on a scenic journey of chalk stacks, arches and Instagrammable coastal landscapes.

Once you reach the White Nothe chalk headland, the route circles back to the car park via Old Daggers Gate Road.

Cruden Bay to Bullers of Buchan Walk, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Bullers of Buchan, near Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you are craving a sense of adventure and adore dramatic landscapes, this 8.7km coastal walk is for you. It passes through the Slains Castle ruins, which is believed to have inspired the Gothic setting of Dracula.

After following an easy-to-follow path for approximately two hours, you will reach a spectacular end destination – The Bullers of Buchan, a 30-metre-deep collapsed sea cave.

Some parts of the trail can get muddy, so take extra care after a spate of wet weather.

Stack Rocks to St Govan’s, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Stack Rocks, Pembrokeshire (Alamy Stock Photo)

This gorgeous coastal walk begins at the Stacks Rocks Car Park, where waves gently lap against two impressive detached limestone pillars.

Grass paths guide visitors around the coast, down a flight of steps to a chapel dedicated to St Govan – an Irish abbot of the 6th Century – and the journey concludes at St Govan’s Head.

St Govan’s Chapel (Alamy Stock Photo)

Keen hikers can take the challenging adventure 6.3-mile route, and those looking for a relaxing afternoon stroll can opt for the shorter 3.1-mile walk.

Dunseverick Castle to the Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Giant’s Causeway (Alamy Stock Photo)

Nearly nine kilometres of road adventures, heritage sites and unspoilt landscapes, this is Irish walk is definitely one to add to the bucket list.

It begins at Dunseverick Castle, famous for being the place where St Patrick baptised Olcán, a local man who later became the first Bishop of Ireland. Today, only the gate lodge survives after the castle was destroyed in the 17th century by the Cromwellians.

After a three hour walk, dedicated ramblers are treated to one of Northern Ireland’s famous World Heritage Sites, The Giant’s Causeway.

This unique historical treasure is made up of some 40,000 black basalt interlocking columns sticking out of the sea, and has inspired legends of giants striding over the sea, to Scotland.

The Kilkee Cliff Walk, County Clare, Ireland

The Kilkee Cliff Walk (Alamy Stock Photo)

A popular trail for birding, hiking, and running, the 5.6-km Kilkee Cliff Walk takes an average of one hour 26 minutes to complete.

Enjoy uninterrupted coastal views, rugged cliffs and the sound of crashing waves as you make your way along this stunning seaside route.

This trail commences and ends at the Diamond Rocks Car Park, where there is a cafe to start and conclude the walk with some refreshments.

There are several fantastic viewpoints dotted across the route, and if you are keen to extend your adventure, you can carry on walking to Bunlickie.