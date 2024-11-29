Nobody outside the parish knew much about them in 2000 but things have changed... McEldowney charts Sleacht Néill emergence from shadows to superpower

NOBODY outside the parish knew much about Sleacht Neill in 2000. The club won four Derry hurling titles in the 1960s and another in 1993 but when they reached the first Ulster final of this millennium the club was something of an unknown quantity.

Things have changed.

Patrick McEldowney played at half-back against Dunloy in that provincial decider almost a quarter-of-a-century ago. He marked Gregory O’Kane in the final at Casement Park and, as they sometimes do, things went reasonably well for the rookies up until half-time.

But the Antrim champions came out for the second half with more intent and, in the end, they romped to a 4-11 to 0-9 win.

“For whatever reason, we just didn’t kick on from 2000,” says McEldowney.

“It wasn’t through lack of trying, the problem was the talent – we were all punching above our weight.”

Thomas Cassidy and others decided to do something to harness the talent at the club. Underage structures were put in place and coaches were given the encouragement and knowhow to bring players through.

The results have been nothing short of spectacular because Sleacht Neill are now a superpower in Ulster hurling. The club has contested eight of the last 10 provincial finals and won four and, after losing back-to-back against Antrim opposition over the past two seasons, they’ll take the field against Down’s Portaferry on Sunday as favourites after coming through an epic semi-final battle against defending champions Cushendall.

Sleacht Neill U10s in 2007, included are Paul McNeill, Cormac O’Doherty, Shane McGuigan and Proinsias Burke

“It’s an absolute privilege that we’re in another Ulster final,” says McEldowney, assistant to Sleacht Neill manager Paul McCormack.

“This is our seventh championship game this year and as you progress the prize on offer increases but so does the quality of the opposition and the challenge you face. The boys have an insatiable hunger for winning and it’s not just for themselves.

“They want to honour the players and coaches that went before them – that sounds corny but it’s the truth.

“You want to get in close to some of these men… They’re unbelievable role models for the club. I still help out with the U11s and these boys drop in to help out any time I ask them.”

Sleacht Neill had 13 scorers against Cushendall in that bone-shuddering semi-final a fortnight ago which will long in the memory all who saw it. But of course you get nothing for winning semi-finals and the challenge now for the Robert Emmet’s is to produce the same again on Sunday against a Portaferry side that completed a three in-a-row in Down this year.

Sleacht Neill beat the Ardsmen by 11 points at the Ulster semi-final stage in 2022 but Portaferry showed their quality when they took Cushendall to extra-time last season.

“If you’re not aware of the momentum Portaferry have been building, you haven’t really been watching Ulster club hurling,” says McEldowney.

“We’re aware of what they’re going to bring – they’re a young, fast, fit team with very potent forwards and we’re under no illusions about what we’re up against. We’ll need another good start but we conceded goals we shouldn’t have against Cushendall and we maybe took our eye off the ball.

“There were a lot of individual errors and we’re into winter hurling so that’s going to happen but if we can keep those to a minimum we’ll be in with a shout.”

Sleacht Neill lost half-a-dozen of last year’s panel but youngsters including Conor Coyle, Finn McEldowney and Cathal McKaigue have come through to take their places.

Brendan Rogers gallops away from Cushendall's Fergus McCambridge during the Ulster Championship semi-final in Armagh. Picture by Seamus Loughran (seamus loughran)

“There are five or six young players coming through and it’s a great environment for the boys to be in,” says McEldowney.

“They’ll learn from the senior players like Gerard Bradley, Shane McGuigan, Shea Cassidy because they’ve been there and done it and they can pass that experience on. There’s no better way of learning than being in the thick of it.”

The emerging players are learning fast under manager McCormack who is well suited to a club like Sleacht Neill which maintains a proud dual ethos. The Keady native was a member of the Armagh panel that won the Sam Maguire in 2002 but he is a staunch hurling man who previously guided Louth to two Lory Meagher Cups and has now been tasked with building on the work of his predecessor Michael McShane. He has made a good start.

“I first came across Paul when he came across one of our players in a minor hurling championship match,” joked McEldowney.

“It’s a charge he strenuously denies, but it started a bit of a row up in Ballinascreen! He’s an unassuming man and a great fella and, as a dual player, he is well used to the environment Sleacht Neill club operates in. He’s player-focussed and whatever is best for the players is the most important thing for him.

“It’s a two-horse race on Sunday. We’ve come out of a battle with Cushendall and I’ve no doubt Portaferry will be coming in fresh although they’ll have had their challenge games. Hopefully with the same three ingredients as we had the last day – two good teams and a good referee – we’ll get another good game but for both clubs it’s the result that matters.”