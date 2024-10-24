Trillick v Errigal Ciarán: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as pair battle for Tyrone Senior Football Championship title

Niall Donnelly keeps a close watch on the break ball during Trillick's county final clash with Errigal Ciaran last year

TYRONE’s championship has gained a reputation for being one of the most competitive in the country, with no team managing better than a three-in-a-row.

Trillick are hoping to start a run that could break that duck, with the holders hoping to bring the O’Neill Cup back to Kilskeery.

This year’s final is a carbon copy of last year’s showpiece, with Trillick needing extra time to beat Errigal Ciarán 1-13 to 13 points.

The holders came into this year as one of the favourites for the year, and defeated Eglish, Ardboe and Dungannon in their road to Healy Park this Sunday.

Errigal Ciarán defeated Pomeroy Plunketts in the first round before needing a replay to get past Clonoe and finally defeating Killyclogher in the semi-final to get the chance to stop Trillick from taking another title.

Their star forward Darragh Canavan will be a massive factor in Errigal’s chances to regain the title they won in 2022.

The final was due to take place on Sunday, October 20, however Storm Ashley forced Tyrone GAA to reschedule the final.

When and where is the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final between Trillick and Errigal Ciarán?

The Connollys of Moy Tyrone Senior Football Championship final between Trillick and Errigal Ciarán will take place at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh on Friday, October 25.

Throw-in is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Where can I follow along with the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final?

Coverage details have not been announced yet for this rescheduled final.