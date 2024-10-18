Armagh SFC final: How to follow along as the two sides of Lurgan fight it out for the championship

Stefan Campbell celebrates Clan na Gael's semi-final win over Clann Eireann in last year's Armagh SFC

AFTER pulling off one of the biggest results of the Ulster club football season, Clann Eireann will have town rivals Clan na Gael for the Gerry Fagan Cup.

Both sides are packed full of talent, including many of the side that won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship with Armagh this summer.

Clann Eireann also put out Ballymacnab and Armagh Harps on their way to the final.

Their opponents, and rivals, Clan na Gael only needed to put out Killleavy before making it to the semi-finals after finishing top of their group in the first stage.

They faced Niall Grimley’s Madden in the semi-final and managed a two-point win against the Raparees to make it an all-Lurgan affair.

Adam Kelly celebrates the goal that helped take Clann Eireann into the Armagh SFC final. Picture: John Merry

When and where is the Armagh SFC final between Clann Eireann and Clan na Gael?

The Cormac Leonard Commercial Armagh Senior Football Championship final between Clann Eireann and Clan na Gael will be held in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh City on Sunday, October 20.

Throw-in is scheduled for 4.15pm.

Where can I follow along with the Armagh SFC final between Clann Eireann and Clan na Gael?

The Irish News will be providing live updates from county finals up and down the province on Sunday.