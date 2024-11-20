Young west Belfast gymnasts claim gold in Manchester

FIVE kids from west Belfast have been described as “an inspiration” after they travelled to Manchester to compete in the prestigious UK-wide gymnastics tournament - the Mezzo Cup - and returned home with gold medals.

Jessica McComb, Rachael Kerr, Álainn O’Carroll, Hayleigh McLaughlin and Leah Bell from O’Neill’s Gymnastics hit the high notes in their various disciplines [aged 9-12 section] to come out on top against teams from England, Scotland and Wales.

“I’ve been coaching seven or eight years and that was the tightest competition I’ve ever experienced,” said O’Neill’s Gymnastics coach Laoise O’Neill.

“The talent was fantastic. We were talking midway through the competition that whoever wins will really deserve it because it was such a high level.

“Some of our girls were the youngest competing and to win it was just amazing. These girls are an inspiration. Their confidence will go through the roof now in everything they do. It’s a great life experience for them too.”

The famous five gold medalists from O’Neill’s Gymnastics in west Belfast were coached at the Mezzo Cup by Laoise O’Neill, Pearse O’Neill and Katie Hilland.