Wall and O‘Shea help Kangaroos earn their first AFLW crown against last year’s winners the Brisbane Lions

The history-making North Melbourne Kangaroos changed AFLW forever with a brand of never-before-seen football that powered them to a maiden premiership over their 2023 conquerors the Brisbane Lions 39-9 at Ikon Park in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The 30-point winning margin was the second highest in the nine-year history of AFLW and it capped a remarkable unbeaten season by the Kangaroos whose domination was led by Irish duo Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea.

Wall finished the four quarters with 12 disposals (7 kicks & 5 handballs), 2 marks, 7 tackles, 2 goals, and 1 behind.

O’Shea, who started on the interchange bench, collected 9 disposals (7 kicks & 2 handballs), 1 mark, and 5 tackles in defence.

Leading AFL journalists gave Wall a rating of 8 out of 10.

The two-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Meath failed to register a single disposal in the first quarter but bounced back in style to kick two crucial goals to seal the Kangaroos dominance.

Cork native O’Shea, the youngest ever Irish AFLW recruit, was given 6.5 out of 10 for laying five tackles which played a crucial role in restricting Brisbane to just one goal and three behinds.

“I am so proud of the players,” Kangaroos coach Darren Crocker said.

“We didn’t revisit last year’s Grand Final except for giving the players a drip feed of what they needed to work on and improve in pre-season.

“It wasn’t about revenge or redemption; it was about improving.”

Trailing by 17 points at half-time, Brisbane miraculously kept North Melbourne scoreless in the third quarter, but they only managed one behind and eventually the dam wall broke in the final term.

“What I saw in the first half today was the best footy I’ve ever seen in AFLW,” Lions coach Craig Starcevich said.

“We were on the receiving end, and they were awesome, the Kangas.

“Their pressure and their quick-decision ball use was phenomenal, so it was very difficult to hang on.”

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer was named as one of Brisbane’s best on-ground players for her impressive tally of 22 disposals (15 kicks & 7 handballs), 3 marks, 3 tackles, and 1 behind.

The two-time Premiership player was given a rating of 8 out of 10 for her relentless four-quarter display on the wing.

Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne, the only player in history to win both an AFLW premiership and an All-Ireland championship was also named as one of Brisbane’s best players, but was downgraded to 4.5 out of 10 after being turned inside out by Wall for the opening goal of the four quarter.

Dunne finished with 11 disposals (9 kicks & 2 handballs), 1 mark, and 2 tackles.