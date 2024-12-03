Uncertainty over Mackin sisters’ AFLW involvement for 2025

Aimee and Blaithin Mackin have both been able to combine playing Gaelic football with Armagh and Aussie Rules with Melbourne Demons. Picture: AFL Photos

The start of the 2025 AFLW season a fortnight earlier on August 11 during the All-Ireland Ladies championship finals is already having profound implications for Irish women.

Uncertainty is the watchword for the Mackin sisters, Aimee and Blaithin, who at this stage have not confirmed their plans for next year.

Melbourne officials have reiterated that their first priority is to ensure that Armagh star forward and older sibling Aimee is fully fit to return to the Demons next year.

The three-time All-Star was ruled out of the 2024 AFLW season in May when she suffered the second season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear of her career in the Orchard County’s Ulster Final victory over Donegal.

The Shane O’Neills footballer played six matches for Melbourne during an injury interrupted 2023 season and has remained a key component of their football programme despite her absence this year.

Armagh midfielder and All-Star sister Blaithin had an impressive season for the Demons this year despite missing several matches of the league season with a calf injury.

“Aimee will still be working through her ACL recovery (into next year),” a Demons spokesperson told the Irish News.

“In terms of Blaithin, we’re still working through exactly what it (her return to Melbourne in 2025) looks like.

“We will have some more clarity in the new year.”

In other news, Waterford star Kellyann Hogan and Kildare’s Neasa Dooley have penned rookie contracts with Collingwood and the Brisbane Lions respectively for the tenth season of AFLW next year.