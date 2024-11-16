Tyrone’s Mickey Mansell targets another ‘unbelievable’ performance in first major semi-final

Tyrone's Mickey Mansell will play in his first major semi-final on Sunday afternoon

‘CLONOE CYCLONE’ Mickey Mansell has promised another “unbelievable” performance on Sunday afternoon in his first major darts semi-final.

The Tyrone man reached the last four of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton with a dramatic deciding leg victory over Cameron Menzies on Friday night.

The 51-year-old battled back from 4-0 down to beat the Scot 16-15, finishing on double top, and will now face fellow last four debutant Martin Lukeman in the £650,000 showpiece.

Mansell has known more downs than ups during his long darting odyssey.

“I’ve put in so many hours of practice over the years for this moment,” said an emotional Mansell.

“Not many people get these opportunities and this was an opportunity I couldn’t let pass.”

“My scoring was fantastic and I felt I was the better player but I was just missing too many doubles.

“All of a sudden the doubles left me but I stuck in there and tops came good for me in the end. It’s an unbelievable feeling.

“I’ve probably never felt nerves like I did in the last leg but I’ve been in the same situation against Brendan Dolan at the World Championship. I lost on that occasion but I learnt from it.”

Lukeman, meanwhile, booked his place in the last four by easing past former world champion Rob Cross 16-11.

The Paddy Power World Championship starts on December 15 at Alexandra Palace in London when the likes of Mansell, Fermanagh‘s Brendan Dolan, Derry‘s Daryl Gurney, Antrim’s Josh Rock and Meath’s Keane Barry will be hoping to become the first Irishman to triumph in the £2.5m darting extravaganza.