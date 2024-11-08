Sport Ireland and Dunlevy encourage Pride in LGBTQ+ community: ‘Let’s Get Visible’

At the Let’s Get Visible event at the Sport Ireland Campus were (left to right): Emer O'Neill of RTÉ, who compered the event, Sport Ireland Diversity, Inclusion and Ethics Executive Ellen Campbell, Paralympians Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly, Sport Ireland Director of Ethics & Integrity Helen McHugh, and Sporting Pride's Alicia McConnell. Photograph by Debbie Hickey.

“Sport should be a place where everyone feels safe, respected, and empowered to be their true selves” was the message from Katie-George Dunlevy, the most decorated Irish Paralympic athlete of all time, at the ‘Let’s Get Visible’ event at the Sport Ireland Campus.

Sport Ireland and Sporting Pride successfully celebrated ‘Let’s Get Visible’ for the second year running, highlighting the importance of visibility and representation of LGBTQ+ individuals in the sports sector, with Sport Ireland striving to lead by example in this space.

The conference featured important presentations from LGBTQ+ sports clubs on creating inclusive sporting environments. Representatives from Golf Ireland and Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership highlighted their initiatives aimed at enhancing LGBTQ+ participation in sport.

♦Subscriber Exclusive: Q&A with columnist Tom Kelly

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly arriving at Dublin Airport (Niall Carson/PA)

Katie-George Dunlevy, who won gold and silver at the Paralympics in Paris and was a double gold medal winners at the World Championships, then rounded off the day with an inspiring keynote discussion.

Dunlevy commented: “Sporting Pride and Sport Ireland have done incredible work to raise awareness and recognition for the LGBTQ+ community.

“By playing sport, people feel included, and events like this ensure that everyone has equal opportunities to participate. Sport should be a place where everyone feels safe, respected, and empowered to be their true selves.

“I came out at the age of 29 and it ended up being positive for me. It was like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders and I was able to be who I am. I really want to inspire the LGBTQ+ community and visually-impaired children to keep going and not give up. I found my place in the world - you can too.”

Dr Úna May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said: “We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Sporting Pride and to bring this important event to the sporting community. Participation in sport and physical activity positively impacts both physical and mental wellbeing, and we are committed to ensuring that this opportunity is open to everyone.”

Alicia McConnell from Sporting Pride, said: “Working with Sport Ireland has been vital in helping the LGBTQ+ community feel seen and supported in the sporting world. Sporting Pride’s mission is to inspire, support and lead the LGBTQ+ community on the island of Ireland to be more active.

“Through this collaboration, we can foster a more inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of their identity, has the opportunity to participate and thrive in sport. Together, we are building a future where diversity is celebrated, and everyone feels a sense of belonging on and off the field.”

Helen McHugh, Director of Ethics & Integrity at Sport Ireland said: “Enhancing visibility and promoting inclusion are key goals of Sport Ireland’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy.

“The Let’s Get Visible campaign provides an excellent platform for everyone in the sports sector to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community, and importantly, for members of the community to share their experiences and perspectives.”

The #LetsGetVisible campaign, launched in June 2021 as part of Dublin Pride Health and Wellbeing Week, has continued to grow each year.

In May 2022, Sport Ireland launched its first Diversity & Inclusion Policy in Sport, which expresses its vision for a sport sector that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusion, and is pro-active in providing opportunities for lifelong participation for everyone.

This year’s event followed on from Let’s Get Visible 2023, which saw Sport Ireland and Sporting Pride host the first-ever LGBTQ+ inclusion event on the Sport Ireland Campus.