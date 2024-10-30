Women’s Super League TV rights remain with Sky Sports and BBC in new deal

Sky Sports and the BBC will continue to broadcast the WSL

The Women’s Super League has struck a new £65million domestic television rights deal with Sky Sports and the BBC.

The deal starts next season and runs to the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Sky will show up to 118 matches per season, with 78 on an exclusive basis, and will receive 75 per cent of the first picks.

We're delighted to announce the most significant broadcast partnership deal in domestic women's football in the UK&I following a new rights agreement with @SkySports & @BBCSport. pic.twitter.com/xBZ2dv7Hce — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 30, 2024

The BBC will show 21 matches across its platforms, including 14 exclusively.

Nikki Doucet, the chief executive of Women’s Professional Leagues Limited said: “Agreeing the next cycle of broadcast rights was a priority for us and we are very fortunate to have two premium broadcast partners in Sky Sports and the BBC who believe in the future and value of women’s football as much as we do.

“The growth of the game is undeniable, and this deal is another step in the right direction and positive news for the fans, the players and the clubs.

“Sky Sports and the BBC are long-time backers and their contribution to the growth of the women’s game should not go without recognition. They provide excellent visibility coupled with first-class production values and we look forward to building on our partnership over the coming years.”

The deal also gives Sky the option to show matches from the Women’s Championship and the Women’s League Cup, including the final.