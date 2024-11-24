Wilfried Gnonto strikes at the death as Leeds win thriller against Swansea

Leeds went top of the Sky Bet Championship as Daniel Farke’s side twice came from behind to win a crazy game at Swansea 4-3.

Manor Solomon scored twice – his first Leeds goals – and Ben Cabango turned the ball into his own net before substitute Wilfried Gnonto struck a stoppage-time winner.

Swansea had led through Harry Darling’s early opener and Liam Cullen – who scored for Wales against Iceland on Tuesday – restored their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Substitute Florian Bianchini appeared to have rescued a point for Swansea in the final minute, but Leeds went straight up the other end and Gnonto slid home from Daniel James’ pass to end their away-day blues.

Leeds had gone four games without an away win, but their second-half endeavour in a pulsating affair saw them climb from fourth and move above Sunderland and Sheffield United on goal difference.

Swansea were in action for the first time since a change of ownership following the end of Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s eight-year spell at the club.

The American pair had sold their majority shareholding to Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Nigel Morris and Jason Cohen, and the new owners would have wanted to see Swansea lose their tag of lowest Championship scorers – just 11 in 15 games before kick-off.

There was a fast tempo from the outset as James lifted over at the far post before Swansea hit the front after eight minutes.

Leeds were unhappy with the award of a free-kick as Ao Tanaka and Ronald collided, but it was expertly delivered by Matt Grimes and Darling cushioned his first goal of the season past Illan Meslier.

Solomon failed to convert Sam Byram’s cross, but the Israel winger was not so forgiving after James raced on to Pascal Struijk’s 20th-minute through ball.

James could have taken the shot on with only Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in front of him, but his astute pass gave Solomon the simple task of claiming his first Leeds goal.

Swansea were effective on the break and Josh Key burst through the middle to set up Cullen for an effort blocked by Struijk.

In the final minute of three added on at the end of the first half Leeds were exposed as Goncalo Franco found Ronald in space.

The Brazilian winger squared to Cullen and his shot squeezed past Meslier off a post with the help of a slight deflection off Jayden Bogle, his first Swansea goal for two months.

Leeds levelled for the second time after 55 minutes as the unmarked James sped down the right and crossed into a perfect area.

Cabango was left with little choice to intervene with Leeds attackers behind him, but he could only find his own net in desperation from a few yards out.

Byram beat the offside trap 17 minutes from time to set up Solomon, who fired home off the underside of the crossbar, before Leeds claimed victory in the most dramatic of circumstances.