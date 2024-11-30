We’ve got to win – Spurs star Dejan Kulusevski stresses gravity of Fulham clash

Dejan Kulusevski has urged Tottenham to move on from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Roma

Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski has talked up the importance of Sunday’s visit of Fulham and insisted it is must-win.

It has been another roller-coaster few days for Spurs after they followed up a remarkable 4-0 victory at Manchester City with a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Roma in the Europa League.

A number of chances were squandered by Tottenham on Thursday night, but they also failed to take control against their Serie A opponents and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

It continued the club’s Jekyll and Hyde run of results this season, which has seem them struggle for consistency in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s team were sixth before this weekend’s action and while they are only four points off Man City in joint second, they are also only three points ahead of Manchester United in the bottom half.

“Yeah, it is even more important (than the City game),” Kulusevski claimed.

“Sunday is a must-win and that’s why forget about this one. A good performance, we did some bad stuff yeah, but just rest and try to get as much energy as possible for Sunday.

“Sunday is huge against a tough opponent at home but we’ve got to win.”

Fulham travel across London off the back of a surprise 4-1 loss to Wolves, but have taken points off Newcastle and Nottingham Forest this season.

Spurs will again have precious little time to recover after Thursday night’s action and have lost three of their four domestic matches after midweek Europa League football.

However, Kulusevski insisted recovery is key and to put the frustration of dropped points versus Roma behind them after this draw saw Tottenham drop to ninth in the league phase of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Kulusevski added: “If you don’t win, you’re disappointed and that’s what I am.

“I think second half we could play better. Small details. We had a lot of chances and didn’t score them.

“In the end, they played very good, they are a top team and it was a tough game.

“The mood is good, but we are professionals and know every three days we’ve got to recover.

“As you see, we play with a lot of energy and it’s a lot of games now. You play 90 minutes, so you have to just recover as much as possible because you know you can’t go out and not be 100 per cent.”

Fraser Forster was a positive from Thursday after he produced a solid performance days after first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had ankle surgery.

Former England international Forster has made four appearances this season, but not played in the Premier League for 18 months.

“I think he is a top guy, with unbelievable experiences and I trust in him. He is a really good guy to have around the team,” Kulusevski said of Forster.

“He is ready to play and I feel also confident we have Brandon Austin, a very good goalkeeper.

“So, yeah we miss Vicario because he is a fantastic guy and everything, but now it’s time for Fraser to step up and help the team.”