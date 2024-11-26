We’ve got a funny knack of finding a way here – Watford boss Tom Cleverley

Watford manager Tom Cleverley hailed his players for conjuring up a 1-0 win at home to Bristol City that was achieved with just one shot on target.

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning was less happy, however, laying into referee James Linington and his officials for failing to show a second yellow to Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta.

Ryan Andrews’ 53rd-minute strike proved enough to see off the Robins, who were repeatedly denied by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

It lifted the home side up to fifth and maintained their unbeaten home record under Cleverley, who took charge in March.

“It wasn’t our finest performance at all but I was really pleased with the last 15 minutes and the way we saw it out,” Cleverley said.

“The players showed a good mindset and good organisation to see the game out and sometimes you’ve got to win like that.

“It was a performance more worthy of a draw but we’ve got a funny way of finding a way here and it’s certainly serving us well.

“Even though we weren’t technically at our best, even in transition we looked very dangerous. We do feel like there will always be a goal from somewhere, even on our not-so-good nights.

“And I like the fact that our expectations are rising – Bristol City are a good team and hadn’t lost away from home since September. We’ve had to win the dirty way.”

Wing-back Andrews came up with the game’s pivotal moment after Giorgi Chakvetadze had set him up on the right of a box – a shot that went in off the far post.

“It was a great strike,” Cleverley added. “We challenge our wing-backs to be more productive in the final third and they are certainly taking attacking information on board.”

City created the majority of the game’s chances but the only time Bachmann was beaten, substitute Scott Twine saw his 86th-minute shot smack the woodwork.

It might have been a different tale, too, had Sierralta, booked earlier for a foul on Max Bird, received a second yellow for a similar foul or for a handball that followed shortly afterwards.

“I get frustrated with the level of officiating,” Manning said. “It’s getting worse every season. I genuinely don’t know what handball is any more. There is so much inconsistency – I have to be careful what I say.

“We will do a report but it’s a complete waste of time. I don’t know why we bother doing it. Nothing will happen, there are no consequences. I feel aggrieved when certain things are so clear and obvious.”

“It was one of those,” said Cleverley, who immediately subbed Sierralta. “I felt that Sierralta only had one more foul left in him.”

Manning was disappointed his players had been found wanting after dominating most of the game.

“The goal was a fantastic finish but how they got it there was too easy,” he said. “After that the game changes and it became harder to break them down.

“It’s a frustrating one where we have lost the game having conceded one shot on target.

“It’s not for the want of trying, it’s the hardest part of the game, scoring goals, and the margins are so fine at this level. We are getting into good positions and creating chances. Once it clicks I think we will go on a run.”