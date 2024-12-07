West Ham confirm Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident

Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, West Ham have confirmed

No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have yet been given but the club say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the 34-year-old.

The Hammers were not in action on Saturday and host Wolves on Monday evening.

Club Statement West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course. pic.twitter.com/v3ZNyR80fd — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2024

West Ham issued their statement after unverified images of a smashed Ferrari began to circulate online. The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon in Epping Forest, Essex, according to The Times.

Our thoughts are with Michail and his family and friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NuIkZNIkVd — EFL (@EFL) December 7, 2024

Antonio, a Jamaica international, is in his 10th season with West Ham after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015. He has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for the London side.

The 34-year-old began his footballing journey with non-League Tooting and Mitcham before moving into the professional ranks with Reading.

He has also had spells with Cheltenham, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday.

A number of West Ham’s rival clubs immediately posted well wishes.

A social media post from Arsenal read: “Everyone at Arsenal sends their love, support and well wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United.”

Chelsea said: “The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea FC are with Michail and his family.”

A message from Liverpool read: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC are with Michail and his family.”