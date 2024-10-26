West Brom without a win in six after draw with Cardiff

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan marked the second anniversary of him taking charge with a 0-0 home draw against Cardiff that saw his side’s run without a win extended to six matches.

It is the longest sequence of Corberan’s spell at The Hawthorns, and this was a particularly frustrating result for the Spaniard as Albion dominated the game.

An impressive display from Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick helped earn a draw, but Albion could not turn chances into goals, and there were some boos at the final whistle.

Cardiff’s interim manager, Omer Riza, remains undefeated in the five games he has had since taking over from Erol Bulut, who left the club a month ago.

It was a point that keeps the resurgent South Wales side a point above the relegation zone.

But apart from a Callum Robinson first-half header that bounced off the top of the crossbar, and a late chance for Yakou Meite which was kept out by West Brom substitute Mason Holgate, Cardiff showed few signs of being able to win the game.

It was an encouraging display from Albion, who remain in the play-off places. But the result also illustrated their lack of firepower in front of goal.

At home, Corberan’s side have scored just twice and conceded only once, but this was their second successive goalless draw, and their fourth in all this season.

Another concern for Corberan was that he lost both of his central defenders to injury.

Paddy McNair, on loan from San Diego Sockers, came off after just four minutes with an apparent hamstring injury. This was only his second league start for Albion.

With 11 minutes to go, centre-half Semi Ajayi was also forced off injured.

Albion created a series of openings in the first half, but could not find a way past Alnwick or a solid Cardiff defence.

Grady Diangana produced a moment of class after 68 minutes when he brought the ball under control superbly and looked to have found the top corner. But Alnwick again came to Cardiff’s rescue with a full-stretch save to tip the ball over the bar.

Cardiff looked to be satisfied with a point as the game reached its final stages.

But Albion should have won in the final minute of normal time when Darnell Furlong’s cross was met by Josh Maja. However, he headed straight at Alnwick who gathered the ball on the line.