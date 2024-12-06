We’re going to change the situation – Lopetegui will not walk away from West Ham

Under-fire West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui refused to be drawn on reports he has one match to save his job ahead of a crunch Premier League clash with his former club Wolves.

The Spaniard’s future was debated by senior club figures in the wake of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Leicester, which followed a 5-2 thrashing by London rivals Arsenal.

Lopetegui, who has been backed by the Hammers’ board for the time being, has no intention of walking away from his role and is determined to win over a disgruntled fanbase.

“I was not thinking this,” he told a press conference when asked if Monday evening’s match could be his last.

“I was thinking that we have one very important challenge against a good team.

“To close this kind of question, I understand all the things around football and I understand how my main aim and responsibility is to be ready to face a tough and hard match.

“But, in the same way, (it is) a big opportunity and challenge for us at home to be ready to achieve the three points, that is the more important thing.

“For sure, we are not happy and for sure the fans are always right. That’s why until now I think they give us much more than we give them and we have to change this. We are working for this.”

Lopetegui has taken 15 points from 14 top-flight fixtures since replacing David Moyes in the summer, with wins over Manchester United and Newcastle among his four victories.

Yet the former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager has suffered defeat in half of those matches to leave his team 14th in the table.

Lopetegui refused to blame his players for the club’s predicament and played down rumours of a disagreement with defender Jean-Clair Todibo during half-time of last weekend’s heavy defeat against Arsenal.

“The players have a fantastic behaviour and commitment until now,” he said.

“I didn’t have anything to say against my players. I don’t allow to talk bad about my players.

“I assume and I accept all of the responsibility and the pressure, that’s why I am a coach.

“My players have to enjoy their profession and to be demanding with themselves, they are.”

Asked about a possible altercation with Todibo, Lopetegui replied: “The things that happen in the dressing room have to stay in the dressing room, always.

“I know exactly what you want and what you thought but nothing important happened.”

Lopetegui’s opposite number Gary O’Neil is also under pressure (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Upcoming opponents Wolves are languishing in the relegation zone amid their own turbulent period.

Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil is also under severe pressure, having endured chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ from travelling fans during Wednesday’s 4-0 hammering at Everton.

Lopetegui was briefly in charge at Molineux – between November 2022 and August 2023 – before resigning due to the club’s financial constraints.

Despite intense scrutiny, the 58-year-old is not contemplating walking away from his current job.

“You are talking about a very, very different situation,” he said.

“I have a big commitment in my work always, with my clubs always, and I am very happy to stay in West Ham, very proud to be in West Ham.

“We are going to change the situation. That is why we are working to be ready on Monday.”