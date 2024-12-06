We want to be kings of everything – Mikel Arteta says Stoke tag a big compliment

Mikel Arteta said it is a “big compliment” to be compared to Tony Pulis’ Stoke side and said Arsenal want to be the “kings of everything” as he moved to defend the club’s impressive corner record.

The Gunners head to Fulham on Sunday having reduced the gap to Liverpool at the Premier League summit from nine points to seven after a 2-0 midweek win over Manchester United.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both scored from corners in the second half to lay the foundations for the victory.

Arsenal have scored 22 goals from corners in the Premier League since the start of last season – seven more than any other club. 📐👑 pic.twitter.com/72NbW4VmFU — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2024

Speaking after the match, former United and Tottenham forward Dimitar Berbatov claimed Arsenal are now the “new Stoke City”. Eighty-one of Stoke’s 188 goals between 2008 and 2013 with Pulis at the helm came from set-pieces.

“I understood very well what Berbatov said, and it was said in the best possible way,” said Arteta. “We take it as a big compliment, and as a fuel to be better.”

Arsenal’s tally of 22 goals from corners since the start of last season is the most of any side in the Premier League – seven more than second-placed Manchester City – and also more than any team from Europe’s top five leagues.

Arteta, who is seeking to land Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004, added: “We want to be the kings of everything. Set-pieces, the best in the world. High-press, the best in the world. In open spaces, the best in the world. The best atmosphere in the stadium and the best at everything.

“Before it was said that we didn’t score enough, that we were soft at defending, we didn’t have the mentality, we were not physical enough, we didn’t beat big teams away from home for 17 years, 20 years, 22 years.

“We want to be the best at everything we do. We want to have the best academy, be the best at player development, recruit the best players, best coaches. That’s the aim.”

Arsenal’s set-piece guru Nicolas Jover, who Arteta first took to Manchester City and then with him to Arsenal, has been the figurehead behind the club’s dead-ball success.

Asked when he realised how undervalued corners were in the game, and the key to a specialist in that department, Arteta said: “When I was a player, because I understood at Everton how important they were and how difficult it was for the opposition.

Nicolas Jover is Arsenal’s set-piece coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When I came here as well we had a period in some big matches where we suffered and were out. I went to Manchester City and immediately realised we had to do something about it.

“Am I a trailblazer? No. Not at all. There have been some exceptional teams on that and we just want to get better.

“Whatever we do, I repeat myself, it is not good enough. We can still improve a lot. The success in the end is if we win. If that (corners) allows you to win a game, great, another game great, but there are a lots of other elements, too.”

Arsenal were without defender Gabriel against United, but it is expected that the Brazilian will be available for the trip to Craven Cottage. Riccardo Calafiori was also absent for the midweek match at the Emirates and remains doubtful for Sunday’s fixture.