We didn’t panic – Jimmy Thelin knew Aberdeen would finally end winless run

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists no one at Pittodrie was becoming panicked or stressed despite the long wait for a league win.

The Dons finally sampled a William Hill Premiership victory at the 15th time of asking against Dundee at Dens thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet and a wonder strike by Topi Keskinen.

The Dark Blues pulled one back through Seb Palmer-Houlden but Aberdeen saw out the game to win 2-1, with wild celebrations following the final whistle in front of the 3,000-strong travelling support.

And Thelin admitted he was delighted to finally get the monkey off his back.

The manager said: “Everyone knows the run we’ve been on so of course I’m happy.

“It was so nice to get the three points. It was a really nice feeling, in the dressing room with the players and also with the supporters.

“I am going to enjoy it, you always have to celebrate the small victories within the season to get new energy.

“Then tomorrow we will focus again on the next game and build on the things that were good today.

“But of course you are happy because I know how hard everyone is working to get this win and also stay stable when it was difficult times.

“We didn’t get panicked or stressed.

“It was nice to take the three points and it was nice to celebrate the way we did at the end.

“Our supporters have been there in tough times and the players put a smile on their face.

“It was good to see them celebrate together after the game.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admitted his team are giving themselves a mountain to climb with the amount of negligent goals they are conceding.

He said: “We are not giving ourselves the best opportunity to win football matches because we have been negligent.

“I have to say at the first goal, I am really disappointed in the officials because there was a tug absolutely on Antonio Portales.

“The fourth official actually called it out and said to the referee it was a foul.

“That being said, we have to take responsibility for our own part in that. There is someone unmarked at the back post in the second phase.

“We needed to make sure we did our job.

“That gave us a mountain to climb and then we lost the second goal.

“We got a goal back right away. It was a really good goal but that’s not the issue because we are sitting third in the league in terms of goals scored.

“We are just giving ourselves an uphill battle every match to try and win games.”