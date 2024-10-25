We are not resting – Unai Emery determined to continue Aston Villa progress

Unai Emery does not want his Aston Villa side to take their foot off the gas following an impressive start to the season in both domestic and European competitions.

Villa made it three straight wins in the Champions League with Tuesday’s 2-0 success against Bologna, which left them top of the league phase after three games as one of only two teams with a 100 per cent record, alongside Manchester City.

Bournemouth are next on the agenda for Emery’s men, who handed Arsenal their first league defeat of the season last week at the Vitality Stadium.

He told a press conference: “Hopefully, we will improve more and more. This is the objective.

“Of course, two years since I arrived here with the coaches. We have been very demanding, and we were always trying to be better in each moment we were working here.

“We achieved some objectives quick, but there is still a lot of work to do. We are working more hours to prepare for each match, and we are not resting.

“Of course we are playing in the Champions League, we are feeling comfortable, strong, and really confident, but we want more. Not just to stay as we are now. Keep this for a long time.”

Villa have not lost since their defeat to Arsenal back in August but Andoni Iraola’s side will be looking to upset the odds for the second straight week.

Following the highs of Tuesday’s European win, Emery knows his side have to refocus ahead of the challenge.

He added: “Very difficult. Very demanding team, at home or away, they play always with the same style – pressing a lot, being competitive, in duels.

Aston Villa earned another win in Europe on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)

“They are playing so active in everything. Quick. Individually, they have very good players and a strong structure. Their coach is progressing and improving a lot.

“To beat them, I know it is going to be very difficult and we will need the players’ full energy, full focus, really being clinical in every decision we can have tomorrow, and the supporters behind us.”

Jaden Philogene will be forced to sit out Saturday’s clash through suspension after the 22-year-old was sent off late in last week’s win over Fulham.

Emery said: “All the players are ready except for Jaden, who is suspended.

“The other players are training every day with us, they are available and in the squad.”