We are going to push ourselves – Marco Silva wants even more from Fulham

Marco Silva wants even more from his upwardly-mobile Fulham side

Marco Silva vowed Fulham will keep pushing for more after they leapt up to sixth in the Premier League following a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Alex Iwobi scored twice to catapult the Cottagers six places from 12th in a congested table.

Fulham were pegged back after Iwobi’s quickfire opener by Carlos Baleba’s fine strike early in the second half.

But Matt O’Riley’s own goal gifted them the lead again and Iwobi hit his second to ensure Brighton have still never beaten Fulham in the Premier League.

Silva said: “They are a really tough team to play against, top quality individuals, not losing many games.

“We started the game the best way possible but the first half was really difficult for us. They had chances to equalise and were the better team.

“The second half was completely different. Even when they equalised we were the best team on the pitch and we reacted well. It’s a big three points for us against top opposition. Credit to Brighton but I think we deserved the win.

“We are pleased with the position, we know our reality and we are going to push ourselves.”

Just three minutes had elapsed when Brighton handed Fulham the lead after playing the ball back to their goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, a few yards to the left of his goal.

The Dutchman was under minimal pressure, but his pass out towards Baleba on the edge of the box was intercepted by Iwobi who strode forward and tucked the ball into an empty net before Verbruggen could scramble back.

The equaliser came moments later, and for all Brighton’s slick short passing it came from Jan Paul Van Hecke’s straightforward ball over the top.

Joao Pedro did brilliantly to cushion the ball into the path of Baleba, with the Cameroon youngster bludgeoning a low shot from the edge of the box past Bernd Leno into the corner.

But Fulham went ahead again with 11 minutes remaining when substitute Andreas Pereira swung in a corner.

The ball skimmed off the head of Calvin Bassey and went in off the back of the unfortunate O’Riley.

Then, with three minutes left, Iwobi spun away from two Brighton defenders before curling past Verbruggen into the far corner to secure victory for the upwardly-mobile Cottagers.

It was an uncomfortable watch for Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, albeit high up in Fulham’s plush new Riverside Stand while he served a touchline ban.

“It’s not the best feeling to watch in the stand,” he said. “I think we all know that’s not the result we deserved.

“We created a lot of chances and gave away a goal with an error in the build-up and an own goal.

“But it’s football. That’s exactly what I demand from Bart, to find solutions on the ground. We will give him feedback and the players will improve.

“But mistakes happen. If there were no mistakes there would be no goals.”