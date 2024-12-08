We all need to do better – Rasmus Hojlund knows Man Utd have to improve

Rasmus Hojlund said he felt “quite devastated” after “irritating goals” and a poor all-round display cost Manchester United in the home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Head coach Ruben Amorim this week hit his first bumps in the road having made a positive start to life at Old Trafford, with Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal compounded as they lost 3-2 on Saturday.

Nikola Milenkovic exposed United’s recent set-piece issues by heading Forest ahead inside 90 seconds, with Hojlund levelling during a fightback that ended early in the second half.

Andre Onana was embarrassed by a swerving Morgan Gibbs-White strike, then the goalkeeper, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt all failed to deal with a Chris Wood header.

The message from Rasmus is simple: we need to do better 👊#MUFC || #MUNNFO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 7, 2024

Bruno Fernandes pulled one back but United were unable to avoid defeat, with the loss – Amorim’s first at home – leaving them 13th in the Premier League.

“Annoying to concede three at home against Forest,” striker Hojlund said.

“It was some irritating goals, you can say. Then again we need to do better, all of us. It’s not only individuals. We all need to do better and, yeah, today it could have been much, much better.

“It’s a bit annoying. They score very early in the second half and also very early in the first half, which is sort of killing the momentum a little bit and the confidence as well.

“I think we play alright in the first half after we get the first goal, but it kills the game a little bit that they get the two goals (after half-time).

“But, then again, we play at home and we’ve still got, I think, 35 minutes left, so obviously we need to do more and see if we could have at least got a point.”

Hojlund’s frustration was palpable after United’s sixth defeat in 15 league matches as attention turns to trips to Viktoria Plzen and rivals Manchester City over the coming week.

“To be honest, I’m quite devastated because we know we need the points,” he told MUTV as he brushed aside talk about his latest goal.

Manchester United have suffered back-to-back defeats (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But, then again, we play in what four days, three days, so we now need to prepare for that and an important derby in the next week.”

Asked if it is a good thing having a game so soon against Plzen, Hojlund continued: “Yeah, I think so.

“We have to put it right now on Thursday, and then prove to the fans and also to prove to ourselves, and we need to do better. And I’m sure we will.”

While United look to get back to winning ways in the Europa League before facing City, Forest’s attention turns to next Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa.

Chris Wood has scored 25 Premier League goals for Forest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo said that was his focus after overseeing the club’s first win at Old Trafford since 1994, but he was keen for everyone connected to the club to celebrate.

In-form matchwinner Wood will have particularly enjoyed his Saturday night having celebrated his 33rd birthday with a goal that made him Forest’s top scoring Premier League player.

“It is his birthday, 33 years old, very happy to have Chris with us,” Nuno said after Wood’s 25th top-flight goal for the club.

“I think it’s an example for young lads to follow because it is never too late to achieve in football. He’s a good example to everybody.”