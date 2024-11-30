Wayne Rooney defiant after ‘toughest week’ of managerial career

Wayne Rooney talked of “the toughest week of my managerial career” after watching his Plymouth side capitulate for the second time in four days at Ashton Gate.

After surviving a first-half onslaught, Argyle conceded four second-half goals for the second successive game, Scott Twine breaking the deadlock by deflecting in Anis Mehmeti’s 57th-minute shot.

Mehmeti produced exquisite finishes on 62 and 70 minutes before substitute Sinclair Armstrong burst clear to net at the end and ensure another Plymouth rout, following the 6-1 midweek mauling by Norwich.

Only a string of Dan Grimshaw saves prevented an even heavier defeat as Rooney was taunted with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” by City fans before the large contingent of travelling supporters made their anger clear at the final whistle.

Rooney said: “It was another big embarrassment if I am honest. It was the same last Tuesday and again it was very difficult to go over at the end to show our appreciation to the travelling fans.

“I could feel their frustration and would have felt the same in their position. The last week has been my toughest of my managerial career because I am a winner and I want to see the same in my players.

“In the end, they totally collapsed. It was the same at Norwich and at Leeds. When you want a career as a professional player you sometimes have to dig in and show some fight.

“There was a lack of that after the opening goal, which was very disappointing. Of course we have injuries, but I am not making them an excuse.

“Away from home, nothing I am saying to the players seems to be getting through. When we go a goal down, the attitude is to try and keep it that way, which is not a good place to be in.

“Ultimately, I take full responsibility for the result because I pick the team and the tactics. But the players also have a responsibility to the club and need to show more character.

“I came to the club to improve it and still believe I can do that.”

City head coach Liam Manning said: “It was important to stay patient today and I thought our fans, as well as the players, were brilliant in that respect.

“The message at half-time was to stay brave because it’s easy to get frustrated when efforts are blocked and you aren’t capitalising on a lot of momentum.

“We are still growing as a team and the lads are learning all the time. We have a culture that encourages improvement through hard work and the players really buy into that.

“I can see the roots of something really growing. Building a team takes time, but the signs are very promising.

“Anis Mehmeti deserves a lot of credit for his goals today. He loves the game and always carries a real threat.

“We defended solidly again, which is important, and it was great to see Sam Bell back after a lengthy injury as a substitute late on.

“We worked in the summer on securing greater strength in depth and even though we still have a few players out, the bench is now pretty strong with good competition for places.”