Virgil van Dijk – I really enjoy the responsibility of being Liverpool captain

Virgil van Dijk admits he enjoys the responsibility of being Liverpool captain and has set himself a high bar when it comes to the standards required to lead by example both on and off the pitch.

The Dutchman has relished the responsibility of leadership since he first took the armband for Willem II’s under-19s team and it is no surprise he lists the likes of Roger Federer, LeBron James and Tom Brady as his inspiration.

Those exacting principles mean even the slightest error will lead to him vowing to never make the same mistake again and it is why he is regarded as one of the best, potentially the best, centre-back of his generation.

Van Dijk is in his second season as Liverpool captain (Peter Byrne/PA)

Praise has been flooding in for the Netherlands international all season but after his performance in last weekend’s win over Manchester City the plaudits escalated to another level.

But while the outside noise grows over Liverpool’s title challenge and Van Dijk’s elevation to the ranks of one the best in Premier League history, the 33-year-old remains focused on driving himself and his team-mates forward.

“I always had that responsibility feeling since a younger age,” he told the PA news agency at an event in Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, which provides accommodation for families of children undergoing treatment at the Liverpool hospital and looking for donations for a new refurb.

“I became a captain first for the under-19s at Willem II in my last season before I left there. Playing in the position I do you have to feel the responsibility.

“I felt like I had it and I grew into it even more. I really enjoy it, it keeps me on my toes, it keeps me always ready to perform no matter what.

“The expectation from everyone out there, including my team-mates, is also going to be high and that’s the standard I’ve set and I like it.

“But I definitely keep myself to a higher standard, I always want to play my best game ever. That’s the aim.

“A small error – not even being seen as an error but what I see as an error – can definitely be on my mind and then the next thought is ‘This will never happen again’ and I work on it and move on.

“You have to set the right example, you have to lead by example, you have to find different solutions when you are under pressure.”

The pressure is only going to increase as the quest for Liverpool’s second league title in 35 years continues.

None more so than against Everton on Saturday in the final Merseyside derby to be played in the 132-year history of Goodison Park.

Van Dijk has a reputation for being cool and calm on the pitch, but he said he has got better at finding ways to switch off away from the day job.

“I think everyone has things to worry about, that is just part of life. But the thing is with us as players the expectation level is always going to be there regardless of what happens in the week,” added the father of four young children, who said his ideal day off would be “sleep, sauna and rest”.

“I’ve learned (how to switch off) a lot more over the last couple of years.

“There’s the realisation that you have the footballer Virgil but what life is all about is being a father, being a husband, being there for my kids – taking them to school, doing all the stuff which is normal for the rest of the world. Being together with my family is so precious to me.

“Sometimes you are seen as just a footballer and that’s it. It is easier for me now to leave football there, still focusing on being your absolute best in terms of making sure your body is ready, but being able to switch off and being with your family.

“The sacrifice I make to be at the top of my game is obviously a lot but the sacrifice my wife and kids have to make for me to be great is also a lot and that’s why I always love them and appreciate them so much.

“I will never complain about the life I have as I am blessed and love what I am doing each and every day, but I miss a lot of time with my family and the time you are away you can’t get back.

“I know football is not forever and that’s what my family realise, so hopefully the time will come when we really enjoy it.”

:: :: Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk was with McDonald's at Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey – a charity that provides free accommodation to families with ill children in hospital.