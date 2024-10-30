Valencia’s Copa del Rey match postponed after devastating floods in region

Valencia’s game against Real Madrid on Saturday is in doubt following the devastating floods in the region (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Valencia’s Copa del Rey tie against Parla Escuela has been postponed following the devastating floods in the region, with Saturday’s LaLiga game at home to Real Madrid also in doubt.

Valencia were due to face their sixth-tier opponents on Wednesday evening in Parla, which is just 15 miles from Madrid.

The match has been rescheduled for November 6, with other games nearby also postponed.

❌ Tonight’s #CopadelRey tie in Madrid against @ParlaEscuela has been postponed. ℹ️ The match has been rescheduled for next Wednesday November 6, at 7:00pm. Valencia CF deem this the most appropriate measure due to the terrible consequences of the #DANA weather phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/2M1Pz89obS — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) October 30, 2024

A statement on the club’s social media account said: “Valencia CF deem this the most appropriate measure due to the terrible consequences of the #DANA weather phenomenon experienced in the Valencia region, recommendations to avoid travel and the cut-off in communication to Madrid.”

At least 95 people have died in eastern Spain after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and major roads in the worst natural disaster to hit the nation in recent memory.

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swathe of southern and eastern Spain, stretching from Malaga to Valencia.