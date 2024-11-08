Vakoun Bayo fires Watford to victory over Oxford as Hornets climb to fourth

Watford moved from seventh to fourth in the Championship table after Vakoun Bayo’s second-half goal earned the Hornets a 1-0 victory at home to Oxford.

Tom Cleverley’s hosts moved above Burnley, West Brom and Millwall thanks to a 54th-minute strike from the Ivory Coast forward, who had scored four times at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend but only once before that this term.

Greg Leigh fired the game’s first shot over the Watford bar before play was stopped at the other end following Kwadwo Baah’s challenge on Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, who required treatment.

The game was halted again not long after when Watford’s Mattie Pollock was hurt. The defender, who signed a contract extension earlier in the day committing him to the club until 2029, was also able to continue.

Oxford appealed for penalty when Ruben Rodrigues went down with James Morris having had a grip on his opponent’s shirt, but referee Anthony Backhouse was unmoved.

Tyler Goodrham saw a speculative Oxford effort bounce wide before Bayo poked Watford’s first clear chance over. A flag went up for offside anyway – wrongly, replays showed.

Ryan Porteous was booked for tripping Goodrham as Dane Scarlett sought to send him clear, and the hosts were relieved when Peter Kioso fired across goal and wide after a quick one-two had opened up the Watford defence.

Cumming almost gifted the Hornets an opener when his attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Edo Kayembe but the goalkeeper was able to rush out and clear in time.

Oxford required Ciaron Brown to head off the line in first-half stoppage time and prevent Giorgi Chakvetadze’s corner from going straight in, as the opening period ended goalless.

Kioso did just enough to put Festy Ebosele off in mid-shot early in the second period but a misplaced pass from Scarlett allowed Watford to break the deadlock nine minutes after the interval.

Ryan Andrews’ interception reached Baah just inside his own half and the winger out-paced Brown down the right flank before squaring for Bayo. Cumming parried his first attempt but the striker despatched the rebound.

Oxford should have levelled in the 71st minute when Porteous headed an attempted clearance straight at team-mate Pollock. The ricochet fell perfectly for Hidde ter Avest, who had just come on for Kioso, but the Dutchman could not beat goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann from inside the six-yard box.

Bachmann also denied another Oxford substitute, Mark Harris, after Cumming had stuck out a leg at the other end to prevent Bayo doubling Watford’s lead.

Harris was handed an even better chance late on but sent an overhead kick over the bar after Watford failed to clear a free-kick.