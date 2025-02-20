Unbeaten home record should see Shamrock Rovers into Uefa Conference League last 16

Teenager Michael Noonan struck what could prove a priceless goal for Shamrock Rovers in their Conference League play-off against Molde (Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB Scanpix via AP)

UEFA Conference League knock-out phase play-off, second leg

Shamrock Rovers (1) v Molde (0) (Thursday, 8pm)

Shamrock Rovers’ glorious European venture to date has been a hot whiskey on a December night.

But it’s been heartwarming rather than a remedy for Irish soccer, on the club scene at least.

Throw in Mason Melia’s big money move to Spurs, Lys Mousset’s move to Bohemians, the endless entertainment of Damien Duff at Shelbourne and a record League of Ireland attendance at the weekend and it seems this is excitement at fever pitch.

All that without even mentioning a record breaking goal from 16-year-old Michael Noonan, swiftly followed by his mam’s viral image of the coolest kid in school just a matter of hours later.

Quintessentially Irish, just as the power outage was at Tolka Park. An expert appeared in the crowd, summoned the ESB’s emergency crew and Bob was indeed your uncle, as Duff proclaimed ‘that’s life’ and that his own power goes once a week in Wicklow.

Soon a reference to Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Longest Day’. Magic. With it come the plaudits for what they call the greatest league in the world.

Sarcastic perhaps, but Rovers have been looking like they believe it on the continent. Markus Poom’s goal at Stamford Bridge will live long in the memory in what has been their only European defeat.

Johnny Kenny’s five goals has him second on the UECL top scorers’ chart, though Celtic recalled the former Sligo Rovers’ striker from his loan a few weeks back.

Noonan’s debut could hardly have went better, as a win in Molde was secured by his goal, while he also won the foul that had previously seen the hosts reduced to 10-men.

Manager Stephen Bradley cut a satisfied character to be taking the 1-0 advantage to Tallaght this week, having also handed out three other debuts, stating each debutant had the required ‘arrogance’ to play for a club like Shamrock Rovers.

Johnny Kenny struck twice at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I thought the players were excellent, really switched on, really disciplined. In the end we controlled the game.”

In their seven Europa Conference League matches, Rovers have scored 13 goals, but crucially have hit the target in each and every one of those.

Ironically they failed to score in a 1-0 defeat to Bohemians at the weekend, with a crowd of over 33,000 at the Aviva Stadium toppling the attendance at the weekend’s Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich fixture.

Rory Gaffney and Trevor Clarke remain out for The Hoops, with Jack Byrne straining knee ligaments back in December, but not definitely out.

Molde were also beaten this month by fellow Airtricity Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic, albeit in a friendly, but they could well be hampered by the fact that the Norwegian League does not commence until late March.

Stephen Bradley’s charges look well capable of extending their unbeaten home record in Europe, and in doing so they would advance to the Round of 16.