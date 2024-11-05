Unai Emery urges Villa to take ‘really amazing objective’ in Champions League

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has told his players to put one foot in the last 16 of the Champions League by beating Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Villa sit top of the table after winning the first three games and victory in Belgium would make them heavy favourites to finish in the top eight of the new league phase of the competition in their debut campaign.

That would send them directly into the last 16, avoiding the need for a play-off round in February.

Emery says if they can beat the Belgian champions, who have lost to AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, the expectation will be to qualify automatically.

“Tomorrow we have the possibility to get one step ahead in this competition, to be a contender in the top eight,” he said.

“This is a really amazing objective we can achieve and can face tomorrow.

“But if we are not playing with the 100 per cent focus we did in other Champions League matches it is going to be difficult.

“We are aware about the possibility to get the fourth victory, 12 points and the expectation for the next round to be in the top eight.

“Maybe it is 16, 17 points (needed). The best teams in Europe, they will be there.

“But there will be some surprises if we are getting there, we are a surprise, we are not contenders or favourites to be in the top eight, maybe in the next round but not in the top eight.

“Some teams are going to be out, favourites out, but with the possibility to play the next round and then the teams finishing in the top eight.”

Villa’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana is eyeing a “special” occasion as he looks set to make his first club appearance in his home country.

His motivation is even higher as he tries to raise money for his charity Solidarite Grands Froids, which helps homeless people in Belgium.

“It’s my way of giving back, God has given me the chance to be in the position I’m in, it’s my way of giving back,” the Belgium international said.

“I grew up in Senegal, I was born there I know what it feels like to not have much and now I’m in this privileged position, it’s my turn to give back.

“It’s a centre where people can come and get a hot drink or fresh clothes and have a hot shower.

“It means a lot to me, after I retire I want to be remembered for more than just football, I want to make an impact, it means a lot to me.

“Definitely the better I financially do the better I can provide for stuff like that. With Villa I have an academy in Senegal with my sister and Villa is trying to help to give football kits and equipment.

“It is a big thing for me, it means a lot. I can’t put a number on it but I’m just trying to impact as many lives as I can because that’s what really matters to me.”