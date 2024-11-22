UEFA starts proceedings against Hammarby after Khadija Shaw hit by object

Khadija Shaw was hit by an object during Thursday’s game

UEFA is investigating after Khadija Shaw appeared to be struck by an object during Manchester’s City’s 2-1 Champions League victory at Hammarby on Thursday.

The match in Stockholm, for which there was a crowd of just over 20,000, saw Shaw score both the visitors’ goals.

When she put them ahead with the opener just past the half-hour mark, Shaw celebrated in front of the home supporters and appeared to be hit by something thrown from the stands, before being booked.

A statement from UEFA on Friday said: “Proceedings have been opened against Hammarby IF for throwing of objects (Article 16(2)(b) of the Disciplinary Regulations).

“Manchester City player Khadija Shaw received a yellow card following her goal presentation for unsporting conduct.”

City secured qualification for the quarter-finals as they made it four wins from as many games in Group D.

Skipper Alex Greenwood said of Shaw in a post on X after the game: “Travel to Stockholm score a big goal.

“CELEBRATES her goal. GETS OBJECTS THROWN AT HER. Gets stick from the home fans. Gets a yellow card. Celebrate with your team mates. Qualified for quarter final. What else are you gonna do on a Thursday?”