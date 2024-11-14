UEFA appoints disciplinary inspector in David Coote case

UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate a potential rules violation by English referee David Coote

UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate under-fire referee David Coote.

A video has emerged which appears to show Coote, 42, snorting a white powder. The Sun, which published the video, said it was shot during Euro 2024 where he was officiating.

That followed the posting of another video on Monday in which Coote appears to make derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former boss Jurgen Klopp.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), immediately suspended Coote pending a full investigation when that video was posted, and says it is also taking the white powder video “very seriously”.

UEFA suspended Coote on Wednesday and has now opened an investigation into his conduct.

A statement read: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee Mr David Coote.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

Coote’s comments about Klopp are also being investigated by the Football Association.

The FA has the power to investigate remarks made in a private context and it is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether remarks about Klopp’s nationality constitute an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.

That footage has not been verified by the PA news agency but is understood to be being treated as genuine by PGMOL.

Following the publication of the second video by The Sun on Wednesday, PGMOL said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

The Sun said the video was taken on July 6, the day after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Portugal and France, for which Coote was an assistant VAR.