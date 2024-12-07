Irish Premiership games postponed due to Storm Darragh

Glentoran's Luke McCullough celebrates his goal during today's game at The Oval, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

FOLLOWING adverse weather conditions, three Irish Premiership matches have been called off.

Reigning champions Larne were set to travel to Loughgall but their match has been postponed.

Glenavon and Crusaders were due to play at Mourneview Park in Lurgan today at 3pm, but it was also postponed.

Glentoran and Ballymena United were also to play out their fixture at the Oval before the game was cancelled due to Storm Darragh’s impact.

Dungannon Swifts' top-of-the-table clash against Linfield has also been called off.

Cliftonville’s home game against the struggling Carrick Rangers was called off an hour and a half before kick-off.

The only game that remains is the Portadown v Coleraine fixture that is scheduled for the late slot at 5.30pm.

Four games in the Intermediate League have also been called off due to the weather conditions.

Knockbreda v Lisburn Distillery, Queens University v Banbridge Town, Rathfriland Rangers v Moyola Park and Tobermore United v Oxford Sunnyside have all been called off.