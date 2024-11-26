Trent Alexander-Arnold trains with Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to training ahead of the Champions League visit of Real Madrid

The full-back has been out since being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half against Aston Villa on November 9.

However, he was present for open training on Tuesday lunchtime to raise hopes he could be in contention to face Real or, more likely, Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Forward Federico Chiesa, who has struggled with fitness following his late August move from Juventus and has not featured for two months, also joined the group after a short individual warm-up session.

However, left-back Kostas Tsimikas remained absent, having missed Sunday’s win at Southampton with an ankle injury, and is expected to be sidelined for a short spell.

Alisson Becker, who has missed eight matches with a hamstring problem, was not present with the goalkeepers, despite returning to individual training last week.