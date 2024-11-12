Trailblazer Rebecca Welch: Refereeing male players was nothing but positive

Rebecca Welch says her experience of refereeing male players was wholly positive

Rebecca Welch believes female referees should not feel intimidated about working in the men’s professional game, insisting her experience was nothing but positive.

The 40-year-old was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in Manchester on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to referee in the Premier League last December when Fulham hosted Burnley.

She insists her sex was never an issue when she refereed men’s matches – in fact she felt she had an easier time than her male colleagues.

Rebecca has very kindly donated an incredibly significant shirt into our collection. The shirt was worn by the ref during Burnley's visit to Fulham in December 2023, when she became the first woman to referee a @premierleague match. pic.twitter.com/VlUxNeznXb — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) November 12, 2024

“I think I am treated differently, but in a positive way,” she told the PA news agency.

“I always found – especially in the men’s game – that I got a lot less grief off players than the men (referees) did, which is quite ironic because people probably think it’s the other way around.

“I’ve been involved in the men’s game since I started and the men have been great – it’s not always a story people want to hear but I’ve had a great experience.”

Welch was also the first woman to be appointed to referee an EFL match when she took charge of Harrogate v Port Vale in 2021.

She added: “I used to be uncomfortable about that word trailblazer, but now I embrace it.

“We want to inspire more people to get involved and if they can use my name to help women and girls get into refereeing then I’m all for it.”

She hopes football reaches a point where female referees in men’s football is unremarkable.

“Hopefully when the next person does it, we won’t be talking about it as much, because we want to normalise it,” she added.

“We want to make it the norm for a female referee or assistant referee to officiate any fixture and there be no noise around it.”

Welch, who cites her first Women’s FA Cup final in 2017 as her career highlight, also refereed at the 2022 Women’s Euro and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She retired from officiating in the summer to focus on a managerial role at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), having just refereed at the Paris Olympic Games.

Her role now is to support the next generation of talent, spearheaded by the likes of Kirsty Dowle and Abigail Byrne.

She added: “Year on year we see an increase in the numbers coming through the grassroots game and the professional game where we have one of the biggest and best women’s leagues in the world, but there’s also the opportunity for them to go into the male pathway.

Abigail Byrne is one of England’s top female referees (Jess Hornby/PA)

“I was lucky enough to do both pathways, so the options are really open to people to do what they feel comfortable doing.”

National Football Museum chief executive Tim Desmond said: “Rebecca’s achievements in football are nothing short of outstanding.

“She’s a shining example for anyone looking to make a career in refereeing and we are delighted to be inducting her into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.”