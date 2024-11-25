Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario has surgery on fractured ankle

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is set for a spell on the sidelines

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle.

Vicario needed treatment after a first-half collision in the 4-0 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday but was able to play on to the end of the game.

The Italian, though, was seen limping as he left the Etihad Stadium, with Spurs confirming a fracture which required an operation.

We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle. Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We're all behind you, Vic 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FURltXcb3N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2024

“We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle,” a club statement read.

“Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We’re all behind you, Vic.”

Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli during the summer of 2023, and has gone on to become a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Fraser Forster is likely to come into the side as cover.