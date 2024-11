THE top two teams in the Playr-Fit Championship face long treks on Tuesday night (8pm) as they bid to boost their hopes of promotion to the Sports Direct Premiership.

Leaders Bangor have a particularly tricky test against third-placed Limavady at the Showgrounds, while the second placed Welders tackle Ballinamallard at Ferney Park.

Lee Feeney’s Seasiders are five points clear of the men from east Belfast, with Limavady a further point back.