Top of the form table – Everton’s resurgence under David Moyes

David Moyes has had plenty to celebrate since returning to Everton

Everton’s resurgence under David Moyes continued with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the club’s flying form since the Scot’s return.

Top of the form table

No Premier League team has picked up more points than @Everton since Daid Moyes' return 😱 pic.twitter.com/vRbvbOHwkE — Premier League (@premierleague) February 15, 2025

– Since Moyes’ first game back at the club on January 15, Everton have 13 points from six league games.

– That matches local rivals Liverpool for the most in the league in that timeframe, albeit having played a game more. Arsenal, with 10 points, are the only other team in double figures.

– Everton lost Moyes’ first game 1-0 to Aston Villa but are unbeaten since, with four wins plus the dramatic last-gasp draw in Goodison Park’s final Merseyside derby.

Scoring and surviving

Beto, centre, has discovered his scoring form (Nick Potts/PA)

– Everton were 16th and a point above the relegation zone when Moyes took over. Though they are only two places higher in the table, they are now 13 points clear of the drop zone.

– They scored 15 goals in their first 20 league games this season but have 12 in their last five.

– Striker Beto has scored four goals in his last three league games, as many as he scored in 44 appearances before that.

Moyes’ record

Moyes brought European success to West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

– Moyes was previously in charge of Everton from 2002 to 2013, during which time they finished in the top eight of the Premier League in all but two seasons.

– They averaged just over 57 points per season during that span. This season, taking their full season points-per-game average, they are on track for 46 points – rising to 82 in the very small sample of games under Moyes.

– Moyes twice saved West Ham from relegation after being appointed in mid-season, winning 33 points in 27 games in 2017-18 and 20 in 19 in 2019-20. In his second spell, he went on to win the Conference League in 2023 and averaged 53 points across his four full seasons in charge, finishing sixth, seventh, 14th and ninth.

– Manchester United finished seventh with 64 points during Moyes’ one season in charge in 2013-14, the last seven coming in four games under caretaker Ryan Giggs after Moyes was sacked. Sunderland finished bottom of the table with 24 points during his single season there in 2016-17.