Toni Duggan welcomes spotlight on England ahead of Euro defence

Former Lioness Toni Duggan thinks England are constantly under the spotlight

Former England forward Toni Duggan insists the Lionesses have to deal with the pressure that comes with being “under the spotlight” following success in recent years.

Preparations for Euro 2025 in Switzerland are already underway for Sarina Wiegman’s side, who are halfway through a series of four friendly matches – following a loss and victory to Germany and South Africa respectively, England face the United States and Switzerland at the end of the month.

Many expected the 2023 World Cup finalists to stroll past South Africa just days after their 4-3 defeat to Germany at Wembley but their 2-1 victory proved harder than first thought.

England’s preparations for Euro 2025 are underway (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reigning European champions England will be looking to defend their crown next summer and Duggan, who scored 22 times for England in 79 caps, thinks they are always under pressure.

Speaking at the EFL’s launch of the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup in Walsall, she told the PA news agency: “It’s too early to say (whether they can win the 2025 Euros) because the standard has raised everywhere else.

“We’re used to the Lionesses being successful now, they are constantly under the spotlight.

“Any slip-up or when they’re not at 100 per cent, people will be asking questions. We’ve wanted the game to go in this direction so you have to take the pros and cons.

“People will criticise but also praise when you’re playing well. That’s just the beauty of football, people having opinions, but you have to get used to it.”

The 33-year-old joined young and aspiring footballers in Walsall for the launch of two seven-a-side competitions which help young girls and boys get involved in football.

Toni Duggan (right) was at Walsall with Clinton Morrison (left) for the launch of the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup (Ryan Browne/Shutterstock)

The competitions are run through EFL clubs, with 20,000 children and more than 2,500 schools taking to the pitch.

Duggan thinks the success of the Lionesses has made it “cool” for girls to play.

She added: “It’s definitely off the back of the Lionesses’ Euros and World Cup final.

“Playing football for girls is a cool thing, they have all these role models, Lionesses selling out Wembley, this is the norm now and how it should have been a long time ago.

“When I was a kid I was kind of bullied for playing because I was the odd one out – but it is great they have a girls-only cup as well.”

Toni Duggan won 79 England caps (Mike Egerton/PA)

The local winners of each club’s competition earn the chance to represent their club against other schools in the Grand Finals ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Play-Off Finals at Wembley.

Duggan was joined by fellow ambassador for the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup, Clinton Morrison, who thinks children get an opportunity to achieve their dream and play at Wembley.

He said: “It’s brilliant to see the kids get this opportunity.

“The biggest thing from this is getting to play at Wembley. Some of the top players haven’t played at Wembley.”