Tomi Adeloye and Arron Lyall help Morton beat Hamilton

Morton climbed to fifth in the Scottish Championship after a 2-0 win over Hamilton.

Tomi Adeloye opened the scoring in the 28th minute, rising highest at a corner to head home Nathan Shaw’s cross.

The lead was doubled 11 minutes from time when Arron Lyall received the ball from Lamar Reynolds and finished first-time for 2-0.

The win extended Morton’s unbeaten league run to 11 games as they continue to edge towards the play-off places, with Hamilton staying one point clear of the relegation places.