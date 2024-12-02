Ticket price hikes part of wider cost-saving measures – Manchester United

Manchester United made a mid-season decision to raise prices of remaining home tickets to £66 per match

Manchester United have told supporters that controversial ticket price hikes are part of wider measures aimed at putting the club “on a stronger financial footing”.

Last week the club communicated the mid-season decision to raise prices of remaining home tickets to £66 per match, without concessions for children or pensioners.

United supporters and fan groups immediately expressed their fury, with a protest before Sunday’s match against Everton followed by more angry calls against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers during the 4-0 win.

The club emailed supporters clarifying the price changes the following day, shortly before the FA Cup holders were drawn away to Arsenal in the third round.

United said: “As a club, we have been focused on cost saving to put us on a stronger financial footing.

“This means having to make very hard decisions, including a significant reduction in our staff numbers.

“It also means looking for opportunities to increase our revenues so we can continue to invest in football and infrastructure.

“We have now sold over 97 per cent of tickets this season, many of which were at a discounted rate.

“We are implementing some policy changes for matches that have already sold out, where only small numbers of tickets will be released.”

Ratcliffe has made some big changes since becoming co-owner at the start of a year that saw United post net losses of £113.2million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.

Around 250 members of staff have left Old Trafford as part of cost-cutting measures, while Sir Alex Ferguson will leave his ambassadorial position at the end of the season.

PA understands United are continuing to analyse the club’s outgoings in a bid to stem losses, including looking at what they give their disabled supporters’ association.