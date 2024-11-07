Thomas Tuchel has not had any influence on England squad selection – Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley revealed incoming manager Thomas Tuchel has had no influence on this month’s squad selection

Interim head coach Lee Carsley revealed that incoming boss Thomas Tuchel has had no influence on England’s squad selection for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

England return to Nations League action next week, with the games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland being Carsley’s final two in charge before Tuchel takes up the role in January.

Carsley revealed that the German has not been involved in the selection process, saying: “He hasn’t had any influence on the squad selection. I’ve spoken to him by text, but it’s literally congratulations.

“I think he’s highly respectful of the job that not only myself but the staff are doing.

“We’ve been left to it, like we always have. I still see this as a massive privilege and the trust the FA have shown us in the last three camps, this is the final two games.

“We’re looking forward to a tough game in Greece and the Republic of Ireland at home, two games we’re looking forward to.”

Tuchel was announced as England’s new permanent manager last month and the Football Association revealed the 51-year-old had signed a contract on October 8, prior to the last round of international fixtures.

That last batch of games saw England beaten 2-1 by Greece on October 10 before winning 3-1 against Finland three days later.

When asked how much he knew about the process of Tuchel’s appointment, Carsley replied: “My focus has always been on the games, I’ve been respected in terms of being left to get on with the job.

“I think people realise how tough the job is without worrying about too much outside influence.

“We didn’t perform well in the first game and I took full responsibility for that. We responded really well in the second game and, like I say, I think it’s a really good appointment.

“We spoke about having a coach with a proven track record, Thomas has definitely got that.

“He’s a coach I’m really looking forward to watching work and handing over a strong group of players with real potential to go and win a major tournament.”

Ahead of next week’s fixtures, uncapped defensive duo Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have been handed their first call-ups.

Hall has impressed for Newcastle this season, playing in all 10 Premier League games, while Harwood-Bellis has also been an ever-present for Southampton and Carsley praised the “consistency” of the pair.

He said: “They are both players who have played a lot of minutes this season and have shown they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level. Players that I both know really well.

“The relationship and longevity that I’ve known Taylor from Manchester City and captaining the Under-21s, having a successful summer with promotion and playing in the Premier League week in and week out, he’s a player that really deserves it.

“An outstanding captain and a brilliant example to the rest of the players in the Under-21s squad.

“Lewis is a player who has taken his time to settle in. High quality, left-footed and a player who deserves to be in and has shown he can be really consistent.”

John Stones and Kobbie Mainoo are ruled out with injuries, but Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer are included despite fitness issues of their own.

Uncapped Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is back in the squad after his maiden call-up for last month’s games against Greece and Finland.

Carsley also confirmed he would be returning to work with the Under-21 squad and believes his stint in charge of the senior team will help him in that role.

“My role will be back with the Under-21s, a role that I’m really privileged to do,” he added.

“With that there’s total support for the senior team. The job’s quite clear in terms of producing and developing players to play in the senior team.

“I think I’m probably in a better position now to do that because I’ve obviously seen the level the seniors are operating at.”