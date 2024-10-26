This is England’s fault – Blackburn boss unhappy with ‘really poor’ ref decision

Blackburn manager John Eustace was not happy with the referee at Watford

Blackburn boss John Eustace criticised referee Darren England for making a “disappointing” penalty decision that he claimed handed Watford a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory.

Defender Dominic Hyam blasted a close-range first-half effort against the underside of the bar and veteran Andreas Weimann was at fault in the second half when he somehow managed to lift the ball onto the roof of the net.

Edo Kayembe then sent Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears the wrong way in the 71st minute after Ryan Hedges was penalised by England for handball.

Former Watford captain Eustace, whose current team remain without an away win this season, said: “I was so disappointed to lose on a really poor decision from the referee.

“I’ve seen it a number of times. I think it is a really poor decision.

“Ryan had his hands a little bit high but the ball has come off the lad’s back and hit his hand. Our lad wasn’t even looking at the ball. It is a poor decision that has cost us three points.

“I thought it was a very, very, good performance. With and without the ball we were very good. We had spells where we kept possession really well and had a few good chances.

“We had the best two chances of the game, which we have got to put away, with Andy and Dominic.

“We limited a really good team at home to next to nothing. You know, a bit of pressure which is fine but again we defended very well.”

Watford are unbeaten in 12 league and cup matches at home since Tom Cleverley took over and the boss explained that Kayembe was fourth-choice penalty taker, with Tom Dele-Bashiru out injured and replacement Tom Ince already subbed.

Cleverley said: “I’d like to think we leave no stone unturned but today we did. We didn’t have a backup penalty taker. So I thought Moussa Sissoko took control of the situation fantastically well.

“He got the ball and came to me and asked my advice. My first choice was a player who is massively confident for us at the minute but he didn’t want to take the penalty so number two took it and that was Edo and he dispatched it.

“It was better than I could have done it. I remember missing one in the last minute at Goodison Park and completely folded.”

Of Eustace’s complaints about the handball decision, Cleverley said: “We’re rolling back the years a bit to 15 years ago to this day I was probably watching John Eustace hammer a referee, so things don’t change.”

Cleverley, after suffering two defeats in a week before facing Blackburn, was also boosted by a giant flag in his support unveiled by some home fans.

He said: “Being a born and bred northerner, and being adopted as ‘one of your own’ to the point there is a banner in The Rookery for me, it make you feel pride, emotional. I am glad the players could repay them with a win today.”