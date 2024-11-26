They were all exceptional – Mikel Arteta loved seeing Arsenal run riot in Lisbon

Mikel Arteta hailed the best away European performance of his Arsenal reign after watching his side dismantle Sporting Lisbon 5-1.

The Gunners delivered the statement Champions League victory their manager had demanded to bounce back from a narrow defeat at Inter Milan last time out.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got their continental campaign back on track, lifting them to seventh place with 10 points in the new-look 36-team table.

It was Arsenal’s biggest away win in the Champions League since beating Inter by the same scoreline in 2003.

Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal (Armando Franca/AP) (Armando Franca/AP)

“For sure, especially against opposition we played at their home who have not lost a game in 18 months – they have been in top form here – so to play with the level, the determination, the purpose and the fluidity we showed today, I am very pleased,” said Arteta.

“The team played with so much courage, because they are so good. When I’m watching them live they are so good! They were all exceptional today. It was a big performance, a big win and we are really happy.

“The performance was there a few times when we have played big teams. That’s the level that we have to be able to cope and you have to make it happen, and that creates belief.”

A memorable victory also ended Sporting’s unbeaten start to the season, a streak of 17 wins and one draw, the vast majority of which prompted Manchester United to prise away head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Gunners took the lead after only seven minutes when Martinelli tucked in Jurrien Timber’s cross, and Saka teed up Havertz for a tap-in to double the advantage.

Arsenal added a third on the stroke of half-time, Gabriel charging in to head Declan Rice’s corner into the back of the net.

To rub salt in the wound, the Brazilian defender mimicked Viktor Gyokeres’ hands-over-his-face goal celebration.

That may have wound Sporting up as they came out after the interval meaning business, and they pulled one back after David Raya tipped Hidemasa Morita’s shot behind, with Goncalo Inacio netting at the near post from the corner.

But when Martin Odegaard’s darting run into the area was halted by Ousmane Diomande’s foul, Saka tucked away the penalty.

Substitute Trossard added the fifth with eight minutes remaining, heading in the rebound after Mikel Merino’s shot was saved.

A miserable night for prolific Sporting striker Gyokeres was summed up when his late shot crashed back off the post.