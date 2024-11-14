The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s Nations League clash with Croatia

Scotland host Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

The Hampden clash is the penultimate game for Steve Clarke’s side in group A1.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the match.

Overdue a win

Scotland held Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal last time out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland are in dire need of three points for a number of reasons, not least to restore some feelgood factor. After winning the first five matches of their Euro 2024 qualifiers to all but seal a place in Germany, Clarke’s side have only won once in 16 games. That victory was an uninspiring 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar. They have improved since a disappointing Euros but suffered three late blows to deny them points before holding Portugal to a goalless draw in their fourth A1 game.

Last-chance saloon

The state of play in Group A1 👀#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/0FsSSlEOow — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 11, 2024

Bottom-placed Scotland will be relegated if they lose to Croatia and Poland avoid defeat against Portugal in Porto, or if they draw and Poland win. But victory would give Scotland the chance to move above Poland by winning in Warsaw on Monday with second place still a possibility. Finishing third consigns Scotland to a relegation play-off with one of the runners-up from League B.

Pots and plans

The World Cup qualifying draw takes place on December 13 (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Cup seeding berths are also at stake. If Scotland were to somehow climb up to second, they would be assured of a place in pot one for next month’s qualifying draw. However, they are in real danger of missing out on pot two. With 12 groups to be drawn, Scotland sit 26th in the UEFA rankings, which will largely determine to seedings. They need to make up some ground.

Players back

John McGinn is back (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ten of the players who started against Portugal are available this time round but Clarke also has Jack Hendry, Greg Taylor, Scott McKenna, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Lawrence Shankland and Tommy Conway available again. The Scotland head coach revealed the permutations were giving him “sleepless nights”.

Where are the goals coming from?

Tommy Conway has been scoring for Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)

Che Adams is the only one of the last starting line-up to be missing, with the Torino forward nursing a thigh injury. Lyndon Dykes is the most experienced alternative in terms of international caps but his only goal since joining Birmingham in the summer came against Fulham Under-21s. Shankland is experiencing a rare barren spell, with only one goal for Hearts this season. Conway has scored five times for Middlesbrough and has team-mate Ben Doak for company this week, which could enhance his prospects of featuring at some stage.