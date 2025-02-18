The best wins you can have in football – Daniel Farke salutes Leeds’ late salvo

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said the manner of his side’s victory over Sky Bet promotion rivals Sunderland was “the best you can have in football”.

Substitute Pascal Struijk headed home a stoppage-time winner, having earlier cancelled out Wilson Isidor’s first-half opener for Sunderland with a 78th-minute equaliser, to snatch a 2-1 win for Leeds at Elland Road.

Leeds returned to the top of the table, two points above Sheffield United and seven clear of third-placed Burnley, after extending their unbeaten league run to 15 matches.

Pascal Struijk, second left, was the match-winner with this last-gasp header (Martin Rickett/PA)

Farke said: “These are the best wins you can have. Seven-nil and 4-0, everything easy, that’s nice, but this type of win, two really good sides against each other and a tight game.

“You have to fight and grind and dig in and, in the end, a deserved win. But the last second of the game – these types of wins are the best wins you can have in football.

“They’re the best wins for the supporters, the whole group, the staff and the players.

“These are the biggest emotions, priceless points, exactly in this manner, and for that, yes it’s a great night for everyone connected with Leeds United.”

Farke’s side have won 13 of their last 14 league games at Elland Road and will now look to give their title hopes a further boost next Monday against the Blades at Bramall Lane.

But the German head coach is facing a touchline ban for the top-of-the-table clash after being booked for running on to the pitch while celebrating Struijk’s last-gasp winner.

“In 17 years as a manager in professional football before this season I had exactly one yellow card. I’ve never been sent off and I’m pretty proud of this,” Farke added.

“If I miss the game at Bramall Lane on Monday due to a goal celebration in the 95th minute, then I have to take it.

“But I’m not sure in the spirit of the game if it would be fair. If the yellow card was for me, and if it’s right to give me one in such a situation, then I will accept the rules, of course. I just doubt it’s in the spirit of the game.”

Sunderland were good value for their interval lead and appeared on course to cut the gap on Leeds to four points before Struijk’s late intervention.

The Black Cats are now eight points adrift of the top two after their eight-game unbeaten league run was halted, but head coach Regis Le Bris said he was proud of his players.

The Frenchman said: “I think it was fair for us to score the goal and to be leading at half-time.

“I thought the second half was more difficult because they built strong momentum and we didn’t find the solution to break their dynamic.

“With the crowd, the energy of the stadium – it was always increasing and even with our subs, we didn’t find the solution to change this energy.”