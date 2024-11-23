Ten-man Brighton survive anxious finish to edge out Bournemouth

Brighton endured a nervy finale but Joao Pedro’s fourth goal of the season helped them to a fine 2-1 win at Bournemouth to continue Fabian Hurzeler’s flying start to life in the Premier League.

Pedro struck after four minutes and Kaoru Mitoma repeated the trick at the start of the second half to put the Seagulls in control.

Carlos Baleba was sent off before the hour mark for Brighton, which sparked a frantic finish as David Brooks reduced the deficit in the third minute of added time before Antoine Semenyo hit the crossbar even deeper into stoppage time, but Hurzeler watched his team hold on for a fourth triumph in six Premier League matches.

This battle between two south coast club was unfortunately scheduled for November rather than spring and occurred during Storm Bert, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to Vitality Stadium.

Hurzeler had demanded a quick start after a late comeback victory over Manchester City a fortnight ago and got his wish.

Only four minutes had been played when a succession of quick passes resulted in Danny Welbeck teeing up Georginio Rutter, who forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into action from 25 yards and Pedro tapped home the rebound.

Chelsea loanee Kepa had been culpable for a goal during the Cherries’ 3-2 loss at Brentford before the international break and perhaps could have parried Rutter’s shot into a safer area this time.

It rocked Bournemouth but as both players got to grips with wet conditions the hosts slowly tried to fashion a response.

Justin Kluivert was first to test Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with a volley into the ground after a short corner before Evanilson had a shot from a tight angle well saved.

Kluivert went close again in the 29th minute with a side-footed effort wide after Milos Kerkez and Semenyo combined.

Semenyo’s next contribution was a needless late tackle on Rutter, which earned him a fifth yellow card of the campaign and triggered an upcoming one-match ban, before he did help Bournemouth have the ball in the net.

However, Semenyo’s delayed pass meant Kluivert was offside and his subsequent lay-off for Evanilson to slot home was rendered irrelevant after 42 minutes.

It remained 1-0 at the break but not for long as Brighton grabbed a second in the 49th minute.

More slick passes around the Bournemouth penalty area helped create space and Pedro sent Mitoma through to bend a shot into the bottom corner.

The goal sparked more chants of Europe from the Seagulls’ travelling faithful, but their task was made harder when Baleba received an unnecessary second yellow card after 59 minutes for a late tackle on Kerkez.

Semenyo signalled Bournemouth’s intentions with a low effort which was saved straight after the sending-off before Verbruggen saved Evanilson’s header.

A poked effort from Brooks appeared a mere consolation, but the hosts came within a whisker of a dramatic leveller as Semenyo smashed a volley against the crossbar in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

However, Brighton held on to move up to fifth.