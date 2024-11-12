Taylor Harwood-Bellis on Stockport mascot dad and future father-in-law Roy Keane

Taylor Harwood-Bellis wants to keep making his sport-loving family proud, revealing his dad used to be Stockport’s mascot ‘Vernon Bear’ and that he gets advice from less cuddly future father-in-law Roy Keane.

Lee Carsley named the 22-year-old in a senior England squad for the first time having captained his under-21 side to European Championship glory in 2023.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed in an otherwise disappointing start to the season for promoted Southampton, while injuries to Harry Maguire and John Stones have helped pave the way for his selection.

Nations League clashes against Greece and the Republic of Ireland await in the final camp under Carsley, whose call ahead last Thursday’s squad selection will live long in the memory.

🗣️ "Luckily he's called me up and stuck to his promise!" Taylor Harwood-Bellis discusses being called up for the first time, his Dad's reaction to the news and working with Lee Carsley again 🦁 pic.twitter.com/1EnJSnIQkA — England (@England) November 11, 2024

“I couldn’t quite believe it at first,” centre-back Harwood-Bellis said.

“It was a feeling of pride. I was with my partner. Then I phoned my dad and he was very proud.

“The fact I had played for England through the age groups and now I was in the seniors. All my family were delighted.”

Harwood-Bellis – one of few people to have lifted a trophy as an England captain – has strong sporting ties in his family.

The defender’s sister Becky represented Great Britain’s basketball team at youth level and his uncle Steve is president of hometown club Stockport, where dad Martin used to be club mascot ‘Vernon Bear’.

“He did it for a good time, to be fair,” the Manchester City youth product said with a laugh.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis made the move to Southampton this summer (Nick Potts/PA)

“It wasn’t just a one-time thing. He was the bear. It was sad to see him stop doing that, to be fair.”

It is a “sporty family” that Harwood-Bellis’ future father-in-law adds to, albeit in a far different way to a lovable mascot.

The defender recently got engaged to former Manchester United captain Keane’s daughter, Leah, and was reluctant to talk about someone whose opinions he clearly appreciates.

Harwood-Bellis said: “It’s something that is good, yeah, and I take a lot of advice.”

Asked if he has spoken to him about the Ireland game on Sunday, he said: “No, everything is focused on Greece at the minute.

“It’s a big game with the result at home. Obviously, we want to go over there and get a result. It will be a good atmosphere and a full house. We are looking forward to it and take the challenge on.”

England must beat Greece on Thursday if they are to keep their hopes alive of securing automatic promotion back to the Nations League top tier.

Harwood-Bellis may well be restricted to a place on the bench in Athens but is sure to glean a lot from his first experience with the senior squad. The confident under-21s skipper will certainly not shy away from things when called upon, especially as he prides himself as a leader.

“It was a part of me when I was younger,” Harwood-Bellis said. “I’ve been captain all the way through the England age groups and through the age groups at City.

“It’s something that I like. I like being seen as a leader, I like helping my team and people that might want to come to me as their leader.

“Obviously, I’m in a different boat now with the seniors and at Southampton, where there’s a lot more experienced and older players. I am learning and trying to get better at it. I am just learning from everyone I can.”

This period with England will certainly help in his development and is something his late grandfather Dave would be proud of.

A diehard Manchester City fan, his last words to the youngster in 2019 were “do it for City, I’m proud of you”.

Harwood-Bellis cut ties with City in the summer by making a permanent move to Southampton, which has helped him get the top-flight experience required to receive a first England call-up.

On what his grandad would make of his place with England, the young defender said: “He was a massive football fan. He loved it. He would be proud of me now and I’ve just got to keep making all of my family proud.”